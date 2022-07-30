Book review: Readers will love this Joan in new novel

Joan of Arc has been

the subject of hundreds

of books and movies. I

remember the delicate Jean Seberg taking on the role of a beautiful young girl who heard voices from God that told her to fight for France and her King. That Joan would not recognize the Joan in this fascinating new book.

England and France have been at war almost 100 years, and Joan has been at war with her brutal father since she was born in 1412. Jacques d’Arc is an angry man—angry about the war, angry that he is powerless to stop it, angry that he has a big ugly daughter named Joan. With almost daily beatings, Joan learns to run and hide with her little dog, Salaud. She runs to the forest or to a friend’s house—anywhere to get away from the beatings. She talks to soldiers and blacksmiths and learns about weapons and armor and horses.

A raid by the English brings about a catastrophe in their village, which leads Joan to head out on her own. Eventually, she ends up at the court of Charles VII, the Dauphin. The English control Paris and much of France, so Charles has never been officially crowned. His armies are defeated at every turn. Until Joan arrives.

She is suited up in armor, wearing men’s clothing and short hair. She is intelligent, though illiterate. She understands armies and battles and leads soldiers to victory over and over. She eats meals with her men, rather than sit in court. She checks to make sure that weapons are ready and that horses are fed. Eventually she gets Charles to Reims, where he is anointed with the holy oil that certifies him as King.

But palace intrigue has created jealousy. “Do you think there can be two of God’s appointed in one kingdom?” asks the archbishop. Joan does not believe she is appointed, but rather gifted by God. She is feisty, she talks back to people—even the king. She does not hear heavenly voices; she thanks God for her ability to be a fierce warrior for France.

The writing in this book is beautiful. Chen has turned Joan into a flesh-and-blood teenager, a passionate and determined young woman. The real Joan did fight in battles, and was wounded at least twice. This Joan is a soldier who fought for what she believed in. I really like this Joan.