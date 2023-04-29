In August 1951, dozens of people in the French town of Pont-Saint-Esprit were poisoned. Seven died and more than 50 ended up in asylums. Although the specific cause of the poisonings has never been found, most suspect it was a foodborne illness, perhaps in the flour baked into bread.

That fact is the only piece solid enough to be nailed down in this mesmerizing, puzzling and erotic book. Readers meet Elodie, the baker’s wife. Her husband uses his strong arms and hands to knead bread. She watches him, wishing those hands would also be used to bring her pleasure. But he ignores her, leaving her desperately lonely and sad.

Into their small town comes Violet and the American ambassador. This is only a few years after World War II, yet she wears diamonds and exquisite dresses, and he dons the finest handmade suits. Residents are invited to parties, eating fine food they cannot buy or afford. They pander to the outsiders while demeaning them behind their backs.

Violet takes a special interest in Elodie, who becomes obsessed with the rich woman. The baker’s wife visits their mansion frequently, and on one occasion overheard the ambassador say to his wife, “If you eat the bread, you’ll die.” Elodie frequently brings an offering of bread to Violet, only to watch her tear it into little pieces but not eat it.

A group of women from the town meet weekly at the lavoir (a communal place for washing clothes). Snide and envious comments are made about Violet’s clothes, and on one occasion the women decide to try on the garments. The orgy of fabric results in ripped seams and torn hems. They don’t care.

Envy, desire, compulsion, loneliness, violence, hunger, fear — these are the emotions that spring forth from this dream-like novel. Much will be left to the reader to interpret what is happening, or what has happened, or what will happen. Stories are told by characters and then told again differently. The line between reality and imagination is blurry. Time fluctuates in the pages, but the presence of Elodie and Violet compel the reader to continue.

The author was longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize with an earlier novel. It will be interesting to see if this work receives similar praise.