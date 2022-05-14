Book review: Regency-era detective series pulls you in

It takes an interesting hook and summary to get me to jump into the middle of a series. The plot of this book did just that. Author C. S. Harris has written her 17th book featuring the aristocrat detective Sebastian St. Cyr, who investigates crimes in Regency England.

In this case, St. Cyr has “crossed the pond” to track down his mother, with whom he has been estranged for years. It is 1815, and the detective, his wife Hero and young sons are in Paris, the last known location of the beautiful Sophie. Plans are put in place for the meeting, but instead of a loving reunion, St. Cyr comes across his mother after she has been attacked. Her dying word is her son’s name.

Having lost an opportunity to atone for the separation, the detective focuses on finding Sophie’s killer. Myriad characters are presented, all of whom might be involved. It is the time of King Louis XVIII, a Bourbon king again on the throne. Napoleon is in exile on Elba, but some forces in France want to see him escape and return to Paris. Former military generals under Napoleon have supposedly sworn allegiance to the king, but if their former commander should return, which side would they be on? Aiding with the murder case is Vidocq, a criminal turned homicide investigator (and a real person). He turns up over and over in unexpected places in disguise. And then there are the friends, servants and commoners who knew Sophie and who might also be hiding the truth from her son.

There are vivid scenes in Montmartre, which was very rural in that period. Also, the author takes us into the catacombs and explains how they came to be (that is one tourist destination I always avoid).

The plot is clever and the feel for this period in history is real. The author really does her research. At times, you want her to describe people in ways other than their nose, chin and clothes, but overall she presents vivid characters. The relationship between St. Cyr and his wife Hero is wonderful, and wry humor appears frequently in their dialogue.

The book is a quick read, hard to put down, and I plan to head to the library to get the first book in this series. I may be going down a slippery reading slope here.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.