Book review: Reporters tell story of George Floyd's life in this important book

As a reviewer, I thought long and hard before choosing this book for a very good reason. I was a member of the Minneapolis Police Department from 1993–99. I did not know if I could distance myself from that fact, but felt it was important to try. Whether or not I succeeded is up to you.

This is an important book. It is much more than a retelling of the more than nine minutes that Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Anyone who has watched TV—the trial, the various videos—knows that part of the story.

What these two Washington Post reporters do is tell the story of George Floyd’s life. He grew up in the projects of Houston. The schools he attended were basically segregated. George grew into a big boy, who excelled at sports and ignored academics. Over and over he ran into obstacles, some of them self-inflicted, that kept his dream of playing professional football from ever taking hold.

We learn about the Floyd family. His mother was one of 13 children descended from sharecroppers in North Carolina. The family ancestry is traced back to slavery and we follow generation after generation as they succumb to poverty. Derek Chauvin’s family history is also told. From German ancestry, the family settled in Detroit and did well in their blue-collar neighborhood. Chauvin spent time in the U. S. Army before becoming a police officer.

The book does not gloss over the arrests or drug use by George Floyd. Nor does it ignore previous accusations of excessive force by Chauvin. What is does best is put this one incident into a bigger picture and show how it impacted our discussions of racial issues and police brutality not only in the U.S., but around the world.

One point stayed with me long after I closed this book. The family of George Floyd, a humble and private group, had to face the fact that there are now two George Floyds: the family member they loved, and the symbol used by Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson to promote their larger cause. It was a very difficult reality for them to face.

I was a civilian employee of the Minneapolis Police Department, and I left before Derek Chauvin was hired. This well-researched book helped me put this disturbing case into perspective.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

