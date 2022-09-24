Book review: Revisit beloved character in 'Lucy by the Sea'

I read and loved Elizabeth Strout’s last novel “Oh, William!” So, when I saw readers would be hearing form Lucy Barton again in Strout’s newest work, “Lucy by the Sea,” I knew I had to review it. Whenever I read Elizabeth Strout, I know I am in good hands. “Lucy by the Sea” was no different. I loved it!

Set in the first days of the pandemic, readers meet our narrator, Lucy, when her first husband, William, suggests they move from New York to Maine in order to avoid getting sick. Though Lucy initially does not understand the severity of what is happening in the world, she agrees. And soon she and William are living in Maine together in a house by the sea. Unlike many other pandemic novels, which have breakneck plots, Strout’s approach is calm, contemplative and character focused. As Lucy lives her ordinary (for the time) daily life, she thinks about what is happening in the world. She grieves for herself, her family, and life as it once was.

To be honest, “Lucy by the Sea” does not have a lot of plot. Instead, Lucy takes long walks and uses the time to reflect on her life. Though this may sound like a criticism, I think this approach is quite purposeful and reflects the caged feeling many of us had in the pandemic’s early days. Strout uses this device to explore, with sensitivity and depth, the intersection between what is happening in the world and Lucy’s private losses and regrets. The writing is filled with such compassion and wisdom, and Lucy’s elegant but melancholy voice felt, to me, to be perfect for capturing the turmoil of the last few years.

I have read many of Strout’s earlier works and have grown to care for all of her characters, including Lucy. And “Lucy by the Sea” made me care for her all the more. It’s true.

I was not in this latest for the plot, but I still hated to tear myself away from this beautiful, character-driven novel. I related to Lucy so much that I was hooked from start to finish. And the best part? Strout, it seemed to me, left some aspects of Lucy’s life unresolved, and there is plenty of room for Strout to return to Lucy’s story once again. I hope she does. I love these novels, and I am hungry for more.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.