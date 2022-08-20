Book review: Romance, mystery and paranormal combine in 'Some of It Was Real'

If you’re looking for something a little different to read at the beach this year, you’d do well to consider “Some of It Was Real” by Nan Fischer. It’s sort of a romance-mystery-paranormal fusion, with no vampires in sight.

Sylvie Young is a psychic medium who packs auditoriums in Los Angeles (where else?) by helping people connect with dead loved ones.

Thomas Holmes is a journalist who is determined to expose her as a fraud who preys on the grief-stricken. They are thrown together for a week, in that way that always happens to people in romance books or rom-coms, but never in real life, and certainly not with anyone who is good-looking and also, conveniently, your age. (We roll our eyes, but we appreciate it.)

Also slightly artificial is the basic premise—would the Los Angeles Times really consider an exposé of a psychic worthy of printing? However, despite how all this sounds, the romance element doesn’t really dominate the novel, and in fact, I didn’t realize at first that it was even going to be included.

Sylvie agrees to let Thomas follow and live with her for a week as she travels to Portland to do a show, on the condition that she can’t research her audience members first. Along the way, the two end up revisiting Sylvie’s childhood and her estranged parents. It soon becomes clear that something very troublesome lurks in Sylvie’s past and at the edges of her memory, as visions and nightmares become more intense and revealing.

Sylvie’s connections with people “on the other side” and even more, her flashback dreams about her own childhood, are convincingly told. I don’t believe in psychics in real life, but I do in books if the author gives me good reason to, and I enjoyed suspending my disbelief for mysterious, shadowy visions of barn doors and empty streets. Some characters are also well-drawn, including Sylvie’s gruff and unyielding adoptive parents and the troubled relationship they have with her.

Both main characters are on physical journeys to the future (or to Portland, anyway) and emotional journeys into the past. In the end, both get the answers they were seeking, though the answers weren’t necessarily something they wanted to hear. But knowing the truth enables them to let go of some things they were clinging to, and to have a better present.