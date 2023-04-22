Haunting. Devastating. Profound. Those words cannot even begin to describe this book.

Readers will meet Tom Kettle. He’s a retired detective with the Garda, the police service in Ireland. He has been sitting in his wicker chair in the small place he rents, staring at the Irish Sea, eating sausages and killing time. Or is time killing him?

His boring retirement is interrupted by two former co-workers, who want some input and advice from him about the unsolved murder of a priest years ago. The police are trying to bring charges against another priest, who was a friend of the victim. And Tom’s name keeps coming up. He is hesitant to return to the world of dead people and bad deeds. But he also feels an obligation to the Garda, to always be a policeman in his mind and help if he can.

Tom has other reasons for his hesitation. The man has suffered tragedy upon tragedy and spends too much time with his memories. He was on the scene of a horrific bombing in May 1974 in Dublin. He joined the army and became an expert sniper in Malaya. Death has always surrounded him, but so has joy, found in his wife June. We learn about their courtship, their marriage and their two children Winnie and Joe. But trying to sort out Tom’s thoughts from facts is a daunting process. Barry writes in a lyrical way, almost turning this book into a symphony of pain.

Eventually, we learn that both Tom and June were abused, sexually, mentally and in any other possible way by Catholic priests in the separate orphanages where they were raised. Brutal, horrible abuse. And the dead priest was the worst of the offenders. When Tom was still with Garda, he and his partner tried to bring a case against the man, but higher-ups, including the archbishop, sat on the evidence and no justice was served. Except by the person who killed the priest.

What was Tom’s involvement? The young detectives working the cold case intend to find out.

What happened to June and Winnie and Joe? Why is this sweet, kind man so alone? By the end, the devastating answers come to light.

This book kept me awake and gave me bad dreams. But it is also one of the most beautifully written novels I have ever read. Haunting. Devastating. Profound. Be brave.