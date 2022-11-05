Book review: Shapiro tells haunting, gripping story in 'Signal Fires'

In the world of criticism, “B” stands for Bad. A B-movie, a B-actor — it means you don’t need to bother. To me, a “B” is still good. I’ve reviewed and recommended books that I thought were Bs. After all, we can’t go out to dinner every night or go on vacation every week. Sometimes we stay home and enjoy some really good meatloaf. Having said that, “Signal Fires” by Dani Shapiro is an “A” book.

One summer night in 1985, two teenage siblings take the family car out for a drive with another friend. One person’s life ends. The other two experience the end of the lives they’ve previously known. Sarah and Theo Wilf manage to maintain respectable lives as adults, but flee physically and emotionally from the crime that both of them committed. They seek solace in some of the usual places: alcohol and food.

Years after the accident, across the street, a boy brings down the wrath of his parents for stepping outside his own front door at 11 p.m. — yes, 2010 is a world away from 1985. Waldo meets Dr. Wilf and shows him the stars in the night sky on his brand-new iPad. The child’s life has already intertwined with the Wilfs’, though he doesn’t know it, and it will continue to do so in the future.

But the past and the future do not occupy separate ends of a continuum for Shapiro, and therein lies the haunting and gripping nature of the novel. Waldo has a touch of what old women who knew folk medicine used to call second sight. Though the plot of the novel jumps around between five or six different points in time — from the 1970s to beyond the present day — Waldo understands, and so do we by the end, that humans are everything they ever were and everything they ever will be, all at the same time. Just as the light from a star existed thousands of years ago when it was first emitted and still exists now when it reaches our eyes, so do all the people we’ve known and loved.

Sarah and Theo occupy more of the physical than the metaphysical realm, though. They can’t escape the linear nature of time, where there will always be a before and after. Only when they finally face the fact that the past is always with them are they able to make peace with it.