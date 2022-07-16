 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book review: Short-story collection is magical and moving

The Man Who Sold Air in the Holy Land

An astonishing new voice has arrived with “The Man Who Sold Air in the Holy Land,” a short story collection from Omer Friedlander. Set largely in Israel and told in a whimsical tone, this début dazzles with its reflections on the human condition and universal desire for connection.

Across 11 stories, each uniquely tender, Friedlander creates a world of hope and hurt, compassion and promise. One where the characters grab our attention and refuse to let go—from a divorced con artist selling “holy air” to tourists to a Polish-Jewish ballerina who delivers justice with her heel.

Few authors can deliver a new take on the human condition, yet Friedlander does that right out of the literary gate. The ease with which he articulates complexities of the heart is incredible, as is his ability to make you feel like you’re in the stories, walking in the orange groves or climbing the steel cranes.

At once magical and moving, “The Man Who Sold Air in the Holy Land” will get your head thinking and your heart humming. If you’re looking for a book to delight you, this is it.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.

THE MAN WHO SOLD AIR IN THE HOLY LAND

By Omer Friedlander

(Random House, $27, 256 pages)

Published: April 12, 2022

