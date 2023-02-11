The term “walking in someone else’s shoes” is taken literally in this engaging story. Nisha is a rich, privileged woman, married to a globe-trotting man who gives her everything she wants. Sam is struggling in her marriage with an unemployed husband who is fighting depression. With nothing in common, their paths inadvertently cross when one day at the gym, Sam picks up her gym bag and heads for home. Only it’s not her bag, it’s Nisha’s.

By the time Nisha gets ready to leave the gym, she realizes her bag is gone. She is sure it’s been stolen because it’s a Marc Jacobs bag and it contains not only her Chanel jacket, but her Christian Louboutin red 6” high heel shoes. (This reviewer had to look up these shoes, as she not only had never heard of them, she would never pay that much for any footwear!)

As if life could not send more lemons her way, Nisha finds out her husband has cut her off: no money, no apartment, no clothes, no credit cards. She wears Sam’s ugly shoes and an outfit from a thrift store. She is forced to find a job doing housekeeping in the very hotel where her husband and his mistress live in the penthouse. The only positive thing in her life now is that she finds a friend. Jasmine, the senior housekeeper at the hotel, gives her a place to live and the support she needs.

Sam, meanwhile, finds that wearing these red shoes when closing business deals gives her much-needed confidence. Her boss belittles her in front of others and is obviously trying to push her out. She intends to return the bag to the gym, but finds it closed down. So she wears the shoes dancing and finds temporary joy in her otherwise messed-up life. Her one constant is her best friend Andrea, fighting cancer with humor and bravery.

It takes half the book before Nisha and Sam finally meet. It is not a warm and friendly encounter. But as they talk, and bring their friends Jasmine and Andrea into the mix, they find a clever way to make Nisha’s husband pay for abandoning her, and help Sam with her marriage.

JoJo Moyes’ latest book exudes warmth, friendship and laughter. It shows how one small thing can change our lives, often for the better. Enjoy!