Book review: Sordid side of art world revealed in compelling 'The Goldenacre'

One might believe that the world of fine art—a place of beauty, spirit and creativity—would also be an endless celebration of friendship, admiration and support.

One would, of course, be delusional.

Philip Miller masterfully portrays the sordid side of the field—and of human behavior—in “The Goldenacre.”

Thomas Tallis, who recently lost his position as an art curator in London, is sent to Edinburgh, Scotland, to inspect the provenance of “The Goldenacre.” The last work produced by Scotsman Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the watercolor was purchased by an aristocratic family in 1927, shortly before Mackintosh’s death from mouth cancer in 1928. The last family members, twins Felix and Olivia Roxborough, now wish to donate it to the United Kingdom in lieu of potentially enormous taxes.

Meanwhile, two prominent Edinburgh residents—Robert Love, a painter with a gambling problem, and John Cullen, a city councilor at odds with a development company—are savagely murdered. Cynical reporter Shona Sandison pursues the case and seeks the help of Tallis, whose father— who may or not be alive—was once deputy director general of MI6, and whose wife, concert pianist Astrella Nemours, is seeking a divorce.

After a package containing a severed tongue arrives and a web of suspicious connections emerges, the level of peril rises for inspector and reporter alike.

Miller, who lives in Edinburgh, brings a wealth of experience to his work. The author of two previous novels and numerous published short stories and poems, he also boasts journalistic credentials, having been an award-winning arts correspondent for three Scottish newspapers.

As a novelist, he constructs an intricate and intelligent plot and peoples it with richly imagined and deeply realized characters. As a poet, he composes strikingly crafted descriptions, such as “a shattered wall like a smashed ribcage” and a river that “ran white over the rocks, like it was grinning in pain.” And as an experienced journalist, he captures the continuing diminution of print newspapers as they pursue “digital transformation.”

An authoritative work on art and an accomplished work of art, “The Goldenacre” also represents a shrewd study of family dynamics and a splendid sample of literary crime fiction.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.