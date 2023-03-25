Poets are creative by nature. Lawrence Ferlinghetti once wrote a poem on nuclear war and published it in the shape of a mushroom cloud, and Billy Collins’ most recent collection of poems resembled tweets more than a classical sense of what a poem should be. The poems in David Anthony Sam’s new collection, “Stone Bird,” reflect a departure from his prior prize-winning collection, “Writing the Significant Soil,” in both theme and structure. This is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Writing the Significant Soil” was a plea for a return to or a renewed appreciation of nature. It is a sentiment that many held during the isolation of the pandemic and was voiced exquisitely in Sam’s poetry. I do not want to stray too far into literary theory and bore the readers of this page, but “Stone Bird” would seem to be an extension and progression from the pandemic into the uncertainty of what now lays before us — a sense of isolation and a future less secure. The stone bird is watching, but only as a statue in observance and with an inability to act.

I am confident that Sam, former president of Germanna Community College, was hoping for something more grandiose than a passing reference to the popular television series “Queen’s Gambit” with “Chess Plays the Exile” but it is inevitable now after the success of the series. Chess is cool. The poem reveals a recurring theme in “Stone Bird” that pervades the collection in its closing lines:

The king remains behind

useless except for mating

while the queen

wears her power

in white or black

never in gray

Chess is a world that makes sense when our own seems to be more confounding by the day. There is no gray in chess, but there is a lot of gray in “Stone Bird.” These are not uplifting poems for the most part, but they reflect a poet deep in contemplation as life wends toward its inevitable end. Albert Camus would approve.

No poet wants to be distilled to a commercial essence (and if I bump into Sam at some future point, I will buy him a beer in apology), but “Past All Aging” reminded me of “Mary Poppins” and the song “Feed The Birds.” This, for me, is profound because I find that song and scene very affecting. There is a simplicity in the act of feeding pigeons in a park and in the act there is genuine enjoyment in nothing more than watching the world stop for a moment before it flies away.

Let me sit

break bread

and scatter it to a gratitude

of pigeons and sparrows

who call it blessing.

As with the best poetry, “Stone Bird” is a blessing. It elicits memories from its readers. Even ones as divergent as a French existentialist and a Disney tune.