If Southerners could vote on which bozo of botany should have been deported from Dixie, they might consider the person who introduced kudzu to the land of cotton.

In Mimi Herman’s début novel, “The Kudzu Queen,” 15-year-old Mathilda “Mattie” Lee Watson of Cooper County, N.C., will win your heart.

Mattie lives on a cotton farm with her parents and two brothers, older Danny and younger Joey. She’s bossy, stubborn and loyal, but she treasures her family and her friendship with Lynette Johnson.

When handsome huckster James T. Cullowee drives into the county on April 5, 1941, he hopes to convince residents that kudzu is a miracle plant: easy to grow, perfect to feed livestock, good for the land. To further entice them, he promises a beauty contest to crown the Kudzu Queen — and Mattie covets that diadem.

On first sight, she falls for the handsome young man seemingly blessed by the metaphorical light of the sun. But when character flaws surface, shadows emerge. And Mattie ponders redress.

What follows offers a penetrating gaze into the joys and sorrows of the characters — all of whom Herman renders with sensitivity, empathy and originality, especially Mattie.

To write wisely of the South requires homegrown bona fides, which Herman possesses in abundance.

Born in Southern California, she moved with her parents to Raleigh, North Carolina, when she was eight months old. She grew up there and in nearby Chapel Hill and spent part of her adolescence in Richmond.

She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and a master of fine arts degree from Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa.

Of the South, she says: “I kept moving away and coming back, and finally realized this was home.”

Her portrayal of the small-town South of the past strikes no false notes, and her work compares favorably with other examples of the subgenre, including Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Eudora Welty’s “Delta Wedding,” Fannie Flagg’s “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” and Susan Wittig Albert’s “Darling Dahlias” series.

With a bowl of tears, a basket of grins and a barrel of heart, “The Kudzu Queen” will beguile a few hours of your time and bolster your connections to humanity.