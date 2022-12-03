Book review: Supermodel writes with 'No Filter' in new memoir

One unanticipated takeaway from Paulina Porizkova’s new collection of essays, “No Filter,” was to feel a great deal of empathy for the supermodel turned author.

On the surface, her life looked like a fairy tale writ large. She becomes a model in her teens, immigrates to America, becomes one of the top paid models in the world, marries a real-life rock star (Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars), has two healthy sons, and lives happily ever after on silk sheets and mountains of money. Except that is not how it turned out. Those types of memoirs end up in the bargain table at Ollie’s.

Porizkova has written this collection in large part because of what transpired after Ocasek died unexpectedly in their shared home. Porizkova and Ocasek had dissolved their marriage a few years before he passed away, but they still lived together. She describes their ongoing relationship as one of best friends who happily shared household chores and the raising of their children. However, when Ocasek died, Porizkova was stunned to learn that she had essentially been left out of his will and had to sue the estate for what she saw as her portion of the marital assets. It became ugly, which was something the author, once voted the most beautiful woman in the world, was not accustomed to.

There is an interesting dynamic in play with “No Filter,” and the author acknowledges the same early in the collection by recognizing that Ocasek is no longer here to defend himself. She states that Ocasek was very controlling and would not let her pose nude or participate in certain fashion shoots. She says Ocasek took all of her modeling money and gave it to a financial manager with assurances that his money was hers and vice versa. She says that they were still close after their marriage disintegrated, but it’s hard to envision that such a controlling figure and egotist would have been just fine with Porizkova falling in love with a new boyfriend while living under the same roof. A roof that it’s easy to envision Ocasek felt he had put over her head.

Porizkova airs some dirty laundry (they no longer had sex, etc. ...) but in truth that is what is going to bring an audience to the book. I am guilty of just that, although it wasn’t the lack of sex that drew me to the collection but rather watching the carriage turn into a pumpkin while having the Cars’ song “Magic” play in my mind and noting the bitter irony. As anyone familiar with the video for “Magic” knows, Ocasek walks on water. After reading “No Filter,” it’s obvious he got wet and Porizkova nearly drowned with him.