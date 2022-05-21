Book review: Swimmer chases ghosts in 'Holding Her Breath'

When going through my mental checklist of the trappings I enjoy in a novel, “Holding Her Breath” by Eimear Ryan checked all the boxes.

Author is Irish and the setting is Ireland—Check.

Set on a college campus with opportunities for me to flex my English major cred—Check.

Jacket blurb by Roddy Doyle, one of my favorite authors, extolling this début novel’s virtues—Check.

So a funny thing happened on the way to the forum. I liked “Holding Her Breath,” but I did not love “Holding Her Breath.” That being said, I do hope that Ryan has another novel in her and I would welcome reading it.

The protagonist is Beth Crowe, who is starting university while she tries to reconcile ghosts from her past. One of those ghosts is the fact that she was within a fingertip of qualifying for the Irish Olympic team in swimming. (Irish swimming success has historically been measured in qualifiers rather than medals, but Michelle Smith did win four medals, including three gold, at the Atlanta games in 1996. Of course, that was so out of character for an Irish swimmer that she was hounded by allegations of doping, which were never proven. She became a lawyer, which is not germane to the story but makes for a better anecdote.) Beth likes the fact that she is relatively anonymous on campus and can swim without the pressure that accompanied her quest for the Olympics.

The other ghost is Beth’s grandfather, who was regarded as one of the greatest Irish poets of his time until he died by suicide when he died after jumping off a cliff. Beth and her grandfather share a last name, so when her roommate, a fan of her grandfather’s verse, causally asks if she is related to the great Irish bard, she tells her that she is. This revelation leads Beth’s roommate to take her to a talk on Beth’s grandfather given by a handsome English faculty adjunct. The professor, who has been trying to access the poet’s archives, carefully guarded by Beth’s grandmother, becomes smitten with Beth or, perhaps, her lineage. An affair ensues.

There is a lot of potential in this plot line, but Ryan never fully embraces the opportunities available in the “is he a shameless rake who wants access to her grandfather’s diaries or does he really care about Beth because of her inner beauty?” But Ryan does save her heroine from jumping off the cliff into cliché and creates an interesting narrative about Beth’s discovery of a grandfather poet who she never knew in life. A fine début novel that portends better is yet to come.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.