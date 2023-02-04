If your New Year resolutions are some variation of “read more books” and “work out more” then I have the perfect book for you—“The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1.” The book comes in at nearly 700 pages and only covers the years 1969 to 1973. Reading it is no small feat; lifting it up to read is as impressive.

Understand that I am a Paul McCartney fan and that much of the music covered in this voluminous first volume (did I mention it is nearly 700 pages?) is from the inception of Wings, the band he formed with wife Linda. The songs of Wings were ubiquitous on the radio of the 1970s and I don’t know that I had a single dentist visit without hearing one of “Silly Love Songs,” “Let ‘Em In” or “Listen to What the Man Said” during my cleaning. A nostalgic fondness for Gordon Lightfoot also grew out of those dreaded office visits to see Dr. Goode.

So I approached this book as one that might inform me on the inspiration for his second band and their songs, and of course how Paul handled the break up of the Beatles. I was not disappointed in that this book is nothing short of all-encompassing information. Of course, some of Wings’ biggest hits came after 1973, so I guess I’ll have to wait for Volume 2 to get those stories.

The authors, Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair, do exhaustive research and deep dives into nearly every one of Macca’s songs and each recording session that took place in getting those songs on tape. There are interviews with the session musicians who were hired to accompany McCartney in the studio and there are interviews with session musicians who had to turn down the gigs because of other opportunities. To paraphrase one of the musicians, sure they would have loved to record with a Beatle, but they could not simply just drop other obligations to play with McCartney. After the album was done, McCartney would still be a Beatle and fly home to his farm in Scotland. They’d have to go begging for work from the artists they spurned.

Not that McCartney really needed any guest musicians in the studio because one takeaway from this book is the sheer brilliance of McCartney’s musicianship. He could play every instrument and play them well. John Lennon and George Harrison were the Beatles’ guitarists, so there was the perception that McCartney, as the bassist, was somehow a lesser musician. Kozinn and Sinclair expertly dispel that notion and offer reams of evidence that he was arguably the most talented of the Fab Four. And if this book is any indication, the authors also think he is the ex-Beatle most worthy of a multivolume set on the minutiae of McCartney.