Book review: Take a trip through hell in darkly comic début 'Sign Here'

We all have our images of hell. French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre believed that hell was other people. Some think they enter hell every day by going to work in an overstuffed classroom with few supplies and less administrative support. For other people, they experience hell through illness to a loved one or themselves, coupled with crippling medical bills and a dire prognosis. In these moments, people are ready for the Faustian bargain of selling one’s soul for a respite with a side of unicorns and cotton candy. All they have to do is sign the iPad screen, and no one ever reads the fine print.

Such is the premise of Claudia Lux’s brilliant début novel, “Sign Here.” Of course, hell is filled with murderers and their ilk, but hell also contains people who were willing to sign away their souls to pay a gambling debt or to maybe save a child from cancer. They aren’t all irredeemably bad, which is the case of the protagonist Peyote Trip (you lose your birth name in hell and they delight in giving you unwieldly ones in return). Peyote is lifetimes removed from his time on earth and the only way to escape the drudgery is to gather more souls.

“Sign Here” is darkly comic and this version of hell features happy hour bars that always have a faint off-putting odor, your least favorite boyband on the jukebox, and only serve Jägermeister. There are no IPAs or strawberry seltzers in hell. At least not in the first few floors of hell, so there is always the incentive to move up the corporate ladder if for no other reason than to maybe find a Coors Light slightly colder than room temperature. Room temperature in hell, as you might imagine, does not have the thermostat set at 68.

One of the quickest ways to move up through the rings of hell is to gather souls, and if you can gather the souls from four subsequent generations of a family, your boss will probably take you out for Jager shots and you might make it to the hallowed, and clean, halls of the sixth floor. Peyote is close to this career-altering feat because he already has three generations of Harrisons on his résumé and generation four is ripe with potential.

Lux interweaves Peyote’s daily 9-to-5 travails with the story of the middleclass Harrisons as their troubled past and disintegrating present bring them closer to signing on the dotted line. I am hesitant to describe the bargaining over souls and endless torture as rollicking good fun, but “Sign Here” is entertainment to be savored. There might not be a consensus on what constitutes hell, but the time I spent reading “Sign Here” was certainly a glimpse of heaven.