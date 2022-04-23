Book review: Taking it all back home, piece by piece, in 'Housebreaking'

I often wonder why so many characters in books seem so much more self-destructive and angrier than people in real life. But then I look around.

Del, the protagonist of “Housebreaking,” reminds me of other characters I’ve met in fiction—she gets herself fired, doesn’t take care of herself, is adrift in life. Then she takes on a task that could maybe be described as constructive destruction. She decides to take her family’s house apart and drag it to the opposite side of a frozen pond in a New England winter. In the process of this short, repeated trip that becomes a larger journey, she gets a step closer to finding herself.

Del is in her early twenties in the late 1990s, with little education and no prospects in life. Her self-imposed task sounds a bit strange, especially considering that she’s not going to reassemble the house, and even though she carts every one of her family’s possessions over the pond, she doesn’t seem to care about them very much, leaving them exposed to the elements on a tarp over the winter.

Yet, given more context, it seems a bit less odd. Del’s never completed anything in her life. Her parents were both taken from her when she was too young, after having lived lives that bordered on tragic. There’s animosity between her and her uncle—who happens to be the person buying the land her house sits on—as well as with other members of the town.

Though I wish authors would understand that not every person who endures a difficult childhood is required to become angry and have an attitude, Del is not an unsympathetic character. For anyone who has ever been uncertain and directionless in life in their early 20s, for anyone who has had to empty out a childhood home, for anyone who has a sense of unease or sadness over their relationship with their parents—Del and her epic undertaking will not be inaccessible.

The author doesn’t bore the reader with maudlin musings, never preaches about the unfairness of life, and gives no pat answers. Characters grapple with problems and learn at about the pace regular humans learn. That is to say, they don’t completely transform in a few months. But like most hard times we go through, there are moments of joy, glimpses of change, and in the end, hope for the future.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.

