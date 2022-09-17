Book review: Talented writers blend old and new in 'Marple' collection

The little grey cells that fuel Hercule Poirot’s immense intelligence also feed his enormous ego, producing readers’ admiration (but also annoyance) and esteem (but not endearment).

No such dichotomy tarnishes Miss Jane Marple. Her knowledge of human nature and the savvy subtlety with which she employs it sustain the enduring devotion bestowed on Agatha Christie’s other primary character.

The talents of writers Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Dreda Say Mitchell, Kate Mosse and Ruth Ware provide the delights of “Marple: Twelve New Stories,” a new collection featuring the elderly detective of St. Mary Mead, England.

In the opener, Foley’s “Evil in Small Places,” Miss Marple is visiting an old schoolmate, widow Prudence Fairweather, in the village of Moon Meltravers. When unpopular choir director Celia Beautemps is murdered, a revelation of identity helps to expose the killers.

McDermid’s “The Second Murder at the Vicarage” takes place in St. Mary Mead. Narrated by longtime local vicar Leonard Clement, the tale focuses on two deaths. Poacher Bill Arthur dies after eating poisonous mushrooms; his girlfriend, house servant Mary Hill, is fatally beaten with a cast-iron omelet pan.

Ware uses a snowstorm in St. Mary Mead to set the scene in “Miss Marple’s Christmas.” Two prominent residents, Col. Arthur Bantry and his wife, Dolly, are hosting Christmas dinner for nine people—including Miss Marple. When a guest’s pearls go missing, an under-gardener is suspected. But Jane unmasks the guilty.

Foley, McDermid and Ware pay the welcome and requisite homage to the English village mystery; other contributors employ a variety of settings, including a Manhattan theater, a Hong Kong-bound cruise ship, an Italian villa and a Cape Cod mansion.

The blend of familiar Christie-created characters and fresh ones conceived for this collection also provides diversity. Christie’s Henry Clithering of Scotland Yard and Griffiths’ crime-fiction writer Felix Jeffries, who wants to kill off his sleuth, offer enjoyable examples.

Built on the foundation of Christie’s legacy and each author’s creativity, “Marple” sparkles with surprises, including some tart but unladylike language. Savor this delightful dozen, which simultaneously inspires remembrance of things past and recognition of times present.