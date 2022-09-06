Book review: Tensions, emotions ebb and flow in gripping 'The Rising Tide'

As she always has, Ann Cleeves really grabbed my attention with her newest book, “The Rising Tide.” And never let go. It seemed to me that I got a just a bit deeper into her feelings this time, and the stunning loss in this book broke my heart.

A group of old schoolmates first bonded on a school trip 50 years ago and decided to gather every five years in the same cottage on Holy Island, but things are certainly not going smoothly. During their first reunion, one died trying to leave the island as the tide was coming in—suicide or murder? Never solved.

It’s quite the complex group—among them one now a priest, two now married and he has dementia, one a disgraced and now jobless BBC host, and others on the island with connections as well. As always with Cleeves’ books, the setting—remote, unforgiving, foggy and desolate—is also a major character. Emotions rise and fall just as the tide does.

I think Vera Stanhope is one of the literary world’s most realistic detectives, gruff, a bit unkempt, intuitive and able to read people impeccably. She’s not, however, so good with personal relationships. She is sent to the island when one in the gathering is found hanging from the ceiling in his room. Once again - suicide or murder? If murder, everyone is a suspect and a potential victim. Accompanied by Joe and Holly, she is determined this one will not remain unsolved and the reader is with them every step of the way.

This just might be my favorite Vera book, at least thus far.