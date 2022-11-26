Book review: 'The Girls in Navy Blue' a tale of friendship, perseverance

Yeomanettes were women who joined the Navy during World War I. They filled various roles, from typists to couriers to switch board operators, and women from nearly all walks of life and all over the United States stepped up. While most served U.S. naval yards and in Washington, D.C., some saw service in the theater of war in Europe, as well as several other foreign locales.

Alix Rickloff’s “The Girls in Navy Blue” recounts the story of three courageous Yeomanettes in 1918, as well as the descendent of one of them in 1968.

Vivian Weston is the main character during the 1918 half. A woman on the run from authorities from Richmond, she finds herself enlisting in the program as a way to hide her identity and overcome her former life. She comes across Blanche Lawrence, a woman from a well-to-do family, and rents a room in her family’s beachside cottage near a naval base in Virginia. A vocal suffragette, Blanche defies her family’s conservative values in order to become a champion for women’s rights. The last to join their trio is Marjory Kunwald, a German American woman from Ohio, enlisting in order to prove her patriotism and to combat the growing anti-German sentiment bubbling throughout the country.

Meanwhile, 1968 finds Peggy Whitby arriving in Virginia after her divorce from her husband back in New York. Peggy has inherited the beachhouse from her great aunt Blanche, and the home is now rundown and in much need of repair. Overwhelmed and depressed over her separation, Peggy slowly becomes increasingly more interested in her great aunt’s gift, though she cannot figure out why it was left to her. As she starts fixing up the house with the help of a local handyman, who is plagued by his own ghosts, she comes across an old picture of her great aunt with her two best friends. Peggy becomes focused on discovering the secrets of their friendship, and the tribulations they overcame during the war.

“The Girls in Navy Blue” is a novel about sisterhood, overcoming obstacles and situations to persevere and survive in a chaotic and often unfair world. These bonds transcend time, aiding those descendants in their hour of need. Rickloff reminds readers that although tragedy strikes, bonds of true friendship will always be available to those in need.