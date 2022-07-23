Book review: 'The Last Dress from Paris' has history, mystery and Dior

Lucille’s life is going nowhere fast. Stuck in a dead-end job, a cold relationship with her mother, and a vacancy in the romance department, the one joy in her life is her grandmother Sylvie. The regular visits to her fills the gloom with bursts of sunshine. Her life takes a sudden change when her grandmother sends her to Paris to recover an incredible Dior dress. Lucille embarks on the quest with many questions, including how her grandmother ever came across a couture dress and how she will begin to track it down. So begins Jade Beer’s “The Last Dress from Paris.”

The novel is split between Lucille in London in 2017 and Alice Ainsley, the wife of the British ambassador to France, in 1952 Paris. While the former is playing detective, Alice is the talented and charming socialite, entertaining the Parisian. Alice throws extravagant ambassadorial balls, attends exclusive openings, and parades around the city of lights, glorifying her and her husband’s career. Cracks begin to appear in her husband’s thin veneer and cut-throat ambition and the shallowness of the society she exists in begin to unfold around her. This leads to an affair, where she finds deeper purpose and meaning in the gentleman’s sweet words and gentle caresses. Alice treads down a dangerous path that could lead to the wrath of her domineering husband and to the ostracization from this exclusive society as well. Yet to be with the man she has found love with, she is more than willing to take the risk.

In the present, Lucille finds her own difficulties and solutions. Grandmother Sylvie put her in touch with Veronique, the current custodian of the collection of dresses she used to own. Lucille is shocked to find that her grandmother owned not one Dior dress, but eight. Together, they track down this particular one to a used couture dress shop, where the current owner Leon is pulled into the mystery; he helps the pair to review and track down the other dresses. As they visit various locations around Paris where the dresses had been spotted, they uncover the secret history of Lucille’s grandmother.

“The Last Dress from Paris” is a book about discovering happiness. Oppressed by the world around them, Lucille and Alice take steps to forge ahead and change their lives, filling it with love and purpose. Combining this passion with incredible scenes from Paris and colorful descriptions of the Dior dresses, this novel is an amazing story to provide the reader with a glimpse of Parisian society during these two time periods.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.