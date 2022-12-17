Book review: 'The Last Invitation' a superb, twisty tale of suspense

Behind successful but arrogant and abusive men stand women willing to administer extrajudicial justice.

Sometimes, though not often, in real life. But throughout Darby Kane’s third work of crime fiction, “The Last Invitation,” set mostly in the Maryland suburbs of the Washington area.

The purveyors of such punishment — up to and including death — consist of a small group of women in The Sophie Foundation, a charitable organization that supports women’s health and welfare.

Kane initially focuses on two women who are not members: nonpracticing attorney Gabby Fielding and divorce lawyer Jessa Hall, who’s acting in the interests of a 5-year-old boy caught in a vicious custody battle.

Gabby’s troubles begin to escalate when she finds ex-husband Baines — an egotistical blowhard — bloody and dead in his home. The authorities contend he died by suicide, but Gabby insists he never would have killed himself.

For Jessa, the danger commences with warnings from her boss and lies spread by the young boy’s battling parents.

Years ago in law school, the two women forged a brief friendship. But time and conflict have estranged them, until the differing dangers they face — including the invitation Jessa receives from the Sophie Foundation “judiciary” — compel them to join forces.

But given their fractious history, neither woman fully trusts the other. Both find police Detective Melissa Schone alarming and annoying. And disgraced reporter Rob Greene, whose magazine journalist fiancée was murdered, is also sniffing around the story.

Vigilante stories hold a revered place in thrillers, from films such as Charles Bronson’s “Death Wish” quintet to Richmond native David Baldacci’s novels featuring Will Robie.

Add “The Last Invitation” to the hall of honor. Kane’s novel hits every requirement for a superb thriller: not one, not two, but three explosive shocks toward the conclusion; a sense of ambiguity in the final pages; and a dual appeal to cold intellect and hot emotions.

Kane adds to the overall appeal with a wealth of finely drawn characters — Gabby and Jessa are particularly memorable — who run the gamut from significantly flawed to wholly reprehensible. And her choice of an all-female, upper-crust cast adds a welcome touch of diversity to the usual company of vigilantes.

Spellbinding and gut-wrenching, this first-class invitation deserves a flurry of acceptances.