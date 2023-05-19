In summer 1862 in Minnesota, bands of starving and desperate Sioux attacked white settlers along the Minnesota River. The result was a five-week war in which more than 350 settlers were killed, along with almost 100 soldiers and militia members.

Of the hundreds of Sioux/Dakota men captured, more than 300 were sentenced to death by a military tribunal. President Abraham Lincoln reviewed the convictions, and reduced the number to 38. They were hanged in Mankato on Dec. 26 that year. It was the largest one-day mass execution in U.S. history.

Author Susanna Moore takes those numbers and dates and turns them into a story where there are no winners and no heroes, just a woman fighting for her and her children’s lives. Sarah leaves her abusive husband in Rhode Island and heads to Minnesota in 1855, to join up with her childhood friend Maddie.

After a grueling journey, she arrives only to find that her friend has died of cholera. Sarah needs to find work and continue to hide from her husband, whom she fears may be searching for her. She accomplishes both goals by spinning lie after lie, finding work at a jewelry store and reeling in Dr. Brinton as her husband.

Seven years later, she is living at the Indian agency in Yellow Medicine, where her husband tends to the residents and the Sioux at the nearby reservation. They now have two children, a boy and a girl. Sarah, unlike most of the white wives, interacts with the Indians, even learning some of their language and ways. She shares food with them when she can, knowing that the provisions provided by the government, which has taken their lands, is not enough for them to survive.

By August 1862, Little Crow decides war is their only option. Sarah and her children are kidnapped by the Sioux, who protect them because of the relationship they established earlier. She is chosen as the wife of one brave and lives among them until the war ends. She believes Dr. Brinton is dead. She is wrong.

The author has taken a piece of history and shown the futility of hate, brutality and war through the eyes of one woman with three husbands in two vastly different worlds who ends up not fitting in anywhere. This is a compelling book.