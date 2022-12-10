Book review: 'The Marriage Portrait' is a tense, poetic Renaissance-era tale

Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel, “Hamnet,” won the Women’s Prize for fiction that year. So, many people were waiting excitedly for the release of her newest book, “The Marriage Portrait.” Though “Hamnet” is a hard act to follow, readers will not be disappointed with O’Farrell’s latest. Her prodigious talents are on full display.

Set in the 1560s and written with two timelines, “The Marriage Portrait” tells the story of Lucrezia di Cosimo de’ Medici who, according to the short note that appears at the beginning of the text, died under suspicious circumstances soon after her marriage to the Duke of Ferrara.

O’Farrell takes this intriguing and very sad historical factoid and builds a story around it, told in Lucrezia’s perspective. Though Lucrezia had a sheltered lifestyle when she lived in her parents’ house, she is just 15 when she is married to Alfonso, the Duke of Ferrara. Lucrezia has an indomitable spirit, but readers quickly discover that she is in no way prepared for Ferrara’s court politics.

Rumors soon reach Lucrezia that all is not well here, and Alfonso must prove that he is a capable ruler. To make matters worse, Alfonso needs an heir, but many in Ferrara believe he cannot conceive a child. And while Alfonso is at first loving to his young wife, his demeanor soon changes for the worse. As the novel progresses, this union becomes increasingly claustrophobic and even violent. Sexual assault is a key aspect of the plot, and Lucrezia soon suspects she will be murdered.

I loved “The Marriage Portrait” so much that I did not want to finish it. O’Farrell’s prose is beautiful and poetic. And though this novel is literary, it is also masterfully paced. The tension in the plot builds slowly at first, but soon “The Marriage Portrait” becomes impossible to put down.

This novel is also cleverly constructed, and O’Farrell uses the dual timelines to great effect. Her sense of place and time is impeccable, and Lucrezia’s character will win people’s hearts.

Underlying all of this, though, is a story about power. Initially, O’Farrell examines the power others have over Lucrezia, and O’Farrell uses this historical setting to critique entrenched power structures that are still in place today. But this novel is also about Lucrezia’s power, and is a feminist text that is guaranteed to inspire.