Book review: 'The Other Side of Night' a brilliant, genre-bending mystery

The publicist of Adam Hamdy’s new novel, “The Other Side of Night,” reached out and told me I would love this novel. They told me I should go into it knowing nothing at all. Needless to say, I was intrigued. And I was not disappointed.

“The Other Side of Night” is a perfect escapist novel.

After the preface, readers follow a disgraced former detective named Harri, who gets more than she bargained for when she enters a book shop. She buys a book about happiness and finds a mysterious and sinister message scrawled inside. Harri cannot help it, she is intrigued and she begins an investigation on her own terms, without the police department behind her.

Meanwhile, Harri’s personal life is in shambles. Though it seemed she and the man she was dating, Ben Elmys, had chemistry, he breaks up with her without an explanation. And when Ben shows up in the midst of her investigation, Harri begins doubting her instincts.

The further Harri digs into the case, the creepier this novel becomes until, like Harri, the reader is unsure what to believe.

Don’t get me wrong. I love a good crime novel, but as “The Other Side of Night,” morphs into something quite different and very special. Though the mystery remains at the heart of the novel, Hamdy’s work becomes quite philosophical, asking and attempting to answer huge questions about the nature of life, death and time.

At the halfway point, I expected it to be a run-of-the-mill horror story. But Handy’s latest is a true genre bender, blending elements of mystery, romance and science fiction to create a brilliant hodgepodge.

Though “The Other Side of Night” does not have the lyrical prose I usually love in my favorite novels, this book is cleverly constructed. Hamdy makes great use of Postmodern pastiche to ratchet up the tension in the plot, and readers will surely be kept guessing until the last page.

While this novel is a mystery at its core, Hamdy’s resolution is also quite poignant, and by the end readers will feel sated, having finished a book in which, though multiple themes are juggled, none of the balls are dropped. I have never read anything quite like it before, and I think readers of every genre will appreciate this entertaining philosophical novel.