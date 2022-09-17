Book review: 'The Real Mrs. Tobias' offers thoughtful, funny look at family dynamics

This is a book about family. A particular family with three alpha women who try to negotiate dangerous turf around each other and their spouses and children. It will make you cringe and laugh, often at the same time.

Here is the family tree. Veronka is the matriarch of the Tobias family. She is a psychiatrist, married for decades to David. They have one son, Jake, who is married to Melanie Glazer, a psychologist with a degree in social work. They have adult twins Micah and Jordan. Micah is married to Birdie (a third Mrs. Tobias) and they have a young daughter, Alice. Four generations living in New York.

An incident occurs involving Micah, and the three women all have different ways of dealing with it. Suggestions are forthcoming from each Mrs. Tobias, but Micah excels in avoiding advice or taking action or responsibility. Each chapter is voiced by one of the women, except Chapter 2, when Micah relates some details of the incident.

Mothers do not get to choose who their son marries. These women wish they had been able to do that, and it is obvious that they would have chosen very different partners for their boys. Mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law often either tiptoe around each other (as in the Tobias family) or end up screaming insults at each other. It would be uncouth with this family.

As each woman tries to influence Micah, each one reshapes herself. Birdie finds herself and Alice back at her childhood home in Iowa, a separation from Micah that is temporary or permanent? Mel finds herself helping David in ways his wife cannot. Veronika, a true control-freak, finds that sometimes when life gives you lemons, you just have to grimace: No sweet lemonade here.

The descriptions of both city and country life are vivid. “Birdie’s eyes meet the Brooklyn Bridge with its tinsel of cables and cords, a structural poem honoring the city, and she sighs.” When Veronica visits Birdie in Iowa, she declines an invitation to stay at someone’s home there. “Veronika also loathes being anyone’s house guest, which too often comes with a shifty, shedding cat who slinks along kitchen counters and the requirement to leave your shoes at the door, putting your bunions on display.” Koslow gives voice, emotion and character like this to each of her women. A funny yet thoughtful read.