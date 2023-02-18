Scandinavia has produced some of the most popular writers of suspense. I remember reading my first Jo Nesbø book and being unable to sleep for nights on end. These books usually focus on a cold, unforgiving climate and intrepid detectives who refuse to give up on finding justice for their victims.

Into this collection comes Danish writer Katrine Engberg. This is her fourth novel in a series featuring Copenhagen detectives Jeppe Kørner and his partner, Anette Werner. The third character who appears in the series in retired professor and writer Esther de Laurenti. This time, their paths cross on Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic Sea.

As the book opens, a man awakens to a sound he does not recognize. He is immobile, tied down and unable to free himself. He eventually realizes that the sound is coming from an industrial saw. He is about to become two parts.

Detective Werner and her crew find one of the halves of the unidentified man in a suitcase near a school in Copenhagen. The second half appears sometime later. Police discover that the suitcase was purchased on Bornholm and Werner heads to that location.

Bornholm is where her partner Jeppe is working as a lumberman, taking time off from Copenhagen Police to nurse a broken heart. It also happens to be where Esther is researching a book about a famous anthropologist. Werner convinces both of them to help her with the case.

I found the book a little confusing, which often happens when you jump into the middle of a series. Hints as to what drove Jeppe to take a leave of absence are provided, but more details would have been helpful. The coincidence of everyone ending up in the same place at the same time is a little too pat, as well. Readers will probably enjoy this book more if they read the series in order. It will provide more of the background and personalities of the major characters.

But the author does keep you guessing as to who the guy in two pieces really is, and who killed him. Suspicious people abound, and dark, scary, cold nights create the appropriate atmosphere.