Readers and critics are unlikely to reach unanimity on the identity of The Great American Novel, but they can agree on its defining aspects: a work of fiction set in a specific era that focuses on a topic central to the American experience.

The fruits of Charles Frazier’s labors fit those requirements. In his fifth novel, “The Trackers,” he explores the Great Depression with a cast of characters who personify their time and are forged with empathy and honesty.

As part of the federal government’s effort to create jobs, Valentine “Val” Welch, a 27-year-old artist from Norfolk, is selected to paint a mural for the post office in Dawes, Wyoming. Arriving there in 1937, he meets John Long, a wealthy rancher with a taste for fine art and a hunger for political office; his wife, Eve, a former railroad hobo, once sang in a Western swing group.

They invite Val to use their guest cabin. But a task even larger than the mural confronts him when Eve absconds with her husband’s favorite painting. Long enlists Val’s help to find her, an undertaking that takes him to a Hooverville slum in Seattle, the home of a violence-prone family in Florida, nightclubs and bars in San Francisco — and a dangerous attraction.

Frazier, who has written novels that spotlight the Civil War, excels in imagining and rendering his characters — especially Val, Eve and head cowboy Faro — and seamlessly blends them into a storyline of the hardships and uncertainties that the nation and many, but not all, of its people suffered in the 1930s.

An adroit prose stylist, Frazier awes the reader with startling and vibrant passages such as these:

“His gray face looked grafted onto a younger body.”

“The dog growled a wavelike note lower than the fattest string on a double bass, maybe even the fattest pipe on a pipe organ, a subterranean sound.”

The moon “began rising as if through a layer of gauze, milky and vague behind the ghost moss.”

Powerful and affecting, “The Trackers” also suggests a sharp comparison between the disparities of its time and the dissonance of our own, and it raises the question of whether the past augurs recovery — or a siren in the night.