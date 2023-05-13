When I first read the synopsis of Cassandra Jackson’s stunning memoir, “The Wreck,” I was worried it would be overly academic. As soon as I started reading, however, I knew I need not have been nervous. Jackson skillfully pulls readers into her story. And while I originally picked it up intending to read only a few pages, I could not put it down.

“The Wreck” has two storylines that Jackson weaves together with ease. In one, she tells the story of her father’s enormous loss. In 1960, several of his family members were killed in a serious car accident. And Jackson, his daughter born by his second wife, discusses the ramifications of this event on her family’s lives. This event, though often thought about, is rarely discussed during Jackson’s childhood, leading Jackson to investigate it more as an adult.

While Jackson is attempting to piece together the mystery of what happened to her family, she is also trying to get pregnant through IVF. The physically and emotionally challenging process pushes Jackson to the limits of what she can endure. Despite the hardship, though, Jackson has her heart set on a biological child.

And what emerges from this story of adversity is a beautiful tale about intergenerational trauma, grief, resilience, legacy and healing.

This memoir publishes in May. (As I am writing this review, it is the end of January.) And so, as I said, I picked it up out of curiosity, only intending to read a few pages. But before I knew it, I was fifty pages in and not willing to put this book down for any reason. Jackson’s prose is effortless, and her pacing is masterful.

“The Wreck,” is, of course, about race, and Jackson fearlessly discusses racism inherent in the medical field. Her justifiable anger pierces like a needle, and yet it is her tenderness that I will remember most. “The Wreck” is beautiful, not in spite of her anger, but because of it.

And while there are some challenging themes in here (and readers with medical trauma and fertility issues should take note), it is well worth the read. By the end, I was devastated in the best possible way, and I hope “The Wreck” gets the recognition it deserves.