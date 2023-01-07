Book review: 'Thing in the snow' derails researchers at isolated facility

The Northern Institute is a research facility in an isolated and undisclosed wilderness, battered by icy winds, freezing temperatures and layer after layer of snow. The main scientists and staff have been evacuated after an incident, and four people are left: a skeleton crew to maintain the daily and basic operations of the institute.

Hart is the supervisor of two questionable assistants, and Gilroy is a mysterious scientist who stayed behind for unknown reasons.

“The Thing in the Snow” by Sean Adams is a thrilling novel focusing on obsession and paranoia and how isolation can warp an individual’s mind as it grows in each of the characters’ thoughts.

Hart’s paranoia is twofold: He is afraid he is not meeting his boss’s expectations in his role as supervisor, and he is concerned one of his crew may be aiming for his position. To combat the first, he regularly organizes the team’s weekly assignments, performing their duties and summarizing their results with maximum efficiency. As for the latter fear, he attempts to maintain a strictly professional relationship with his colleague, emphasizing her subordinate position to him while ignoring her slights at his leadership.

Disorder slowly creeps its way inside their orderly, if slightly mundane, lives when they spot an object in the snow. Gibbs is the first to notice it (much to Hart’s annoyance; in his mind, as supervisor, he should have had the duty to first observe an unusual phenomenon). A strange, triangular or pyramid shaped object can be seen out of the office window.

They have been at the institute for months, with nothing to disrupt the monotony of their work routines until this thing appears. Was it uncovered by the howling wind? Did it appear suddenly, from out of nowhere? And most importantly: Is it moving? As the three characters become increasingly obsessed with the object, their lives start a gradual spiral, descending into chaos.

“The Thing in the Snow” is a psychological novel that examines the effects of isolation and madness. The characters uncover unsettling facts not only about each other, but about the Northern Institute, as well. This brilliantly written book will have even the reader questioning everything they think they know about the story as it unfolds.