Book review: 'Tomorrow' a stunning novel of wonder and friendship

I first encountered Gabrielle Zevin’s work as a teenager when I read her children’s novel “Elsewhere.” I thought reading her newest work “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” would be nostalgic for me. And it was, but this latest meant so much more. Zevin shows herself as a versatile writer with great talent.

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” follows two characters called Sam and Sadie over a decades-long friendship. As children, they meet in a hospital. Sadie’s sister Alice is battling cancer, and Sam was injured badly in a car accident. Sam is extremely traumatized and has not said a word since his accident, bur he and Sadie connect over the video games they play together. This experience alters the course of their lives. And when the two reconnect years later, they decide to make a game together. After that, we follow them and another friend, Marx, as the ordinary course of life impacts the people they become.

Zevin’s latest is a stunning novel. Though this has no magic wands, broomsticks or potions, there is a sense of wonder in these pages as Zevin shows how important video games can be in our lives. I said that I thought this novel would be nostalgic for me, and it was. After reading this book, I felt compelled to play video games myself. And the relationship between these friends is achingly tender and full of heart.

Zevin’s writing is also quite beautiful. She makes poignant commentary about how video games can comment on what is happening in society and how virtual worlds can become a haven for those who fund the real world too much to bear.

She pens what felt to me (as a disabled person myself) a compassionate but authentic look at the lived experience of disability. All done with the warmth of a Meg Wolitzer novel. And I do not think it is an understatement to say that Zevin does for video games what Michael Chabon did for comic books in “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.”

It seems that so many recent novels are cynical, but I did not feel that way about Zevin’s work at all. Instead, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” ensures us that there is good in the world and that our childhood sense of wonder is still there.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.