Book review: Tragic saga unfolds in vital 'The Earth is All That Lasts'

There are better books on Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse than “The Earth is All That Lasts.” There are probably hundreds of titles about The Battle of Little Big Horn (Custer’s Last Stand) that are better than “The Earth is All That Lasts” with regard to the well-known battle between the headline-grabbing general and the Plains Indians. But Mark Lee Gardner did not set out to compete with those books or stories. What Gardner does very successfully is chronicle the demise of the Sioux Nation while interweaving the narrative threads of Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull.

The politicians who are banging the drum on the nonexistent threat of critical race theory may want to read Gardner’s book and step back and start to include the Native American story as verboten in school curriculums because, spoiler alert, genocide is not a good look for white Americans. Of course, that threat to the perceived righteousness of American history is not as troubling as the stain of slavery, because teachers rarely have time to discuss the Native American experience beyond a passing mention of The Battle of Little Big Horn. This is most certainly not a failing of our history teachers, but standardized tests are calling and there is only so much time in the learning day to allow us to enter the 20th century and make passing mention of two World Wars.

In case you had any doubts about the horror we inflicted upon Native Americans, Gardner removes those doubts and writes convincingly that the murders of both Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull should have been met with outrage and arrests instead of being celebrated. Their deaths, however, are largely symbolic compared to the outright stealing and raping of the Black Hills and Midwestern plains that provided for the Sioux and many other tribes.

Though The Battle of Little Big horn only takes up a few pages, there is a compelling anecdote from one of many Native Americans in Custer’s employ as Custer lays out his plan of attack.

“Custer, visibly perturbed at the interruption and unwanted advice, snapped back: ‘You do the scouting, and I will attend to the fighting.’

A few moments later, Custer noticed Half Yellow Face had stripped down to his breechclout and painted his face. Curious, Custer wanted to know why, and he instructed his interpreter to ask the Crow.

‘Because you and I are going home today,’ Half Yellow Face replied, ‘and by a trail that is strange to both of us.’”

The United States was built upon the bodies of many innocents. As much as some would like to whitewash these tragedies from our history, books like “The Earth is All That Lasts” stand as painful and necessary guardians of the past.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.