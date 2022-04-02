Book review: Twists and turns abound in Searles' gripping 'Her Last Affair'

An abandoned drive-in theater is the inspiration for “Her Last Affair”—a moody, tense and twisting novel. Author John Searles drove by the place during the pandemic, and created three seemingly unrelated characters who eventually end up in this haunting location.

Skyla is an elderly widow with failing eyesight. She and her late husband ran the drive-in and were married for almost 50 years. Almost, because Hollis died in a freak accident just before their anniversary. Her loneliness is punctured when she rents a cottage next to her house to a charming British man named Teddy Cornwell.

Jeremy is a frustrated writer who is stuck dogsitting a pampered pooch for his recent girlfriend. His “great American novel” still unwritten, he takes a job reviewing a new restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island.

Linelle is almost 50, living in Florida and unhappy in her marriage. She recently lost her job because of a tasteless photo from her youth that was found on social media. Instead of learning from that, she scrolls through online sites until she finds her first love, a man named Teddy Cornwell.

And so the twists and turns begin. Each chapter starts with a quote from a movie that might have played at the drive-in. The quotes are also harbingers of what lies ahead. “When your head says one thing, and your whole life says another, your head always loses.” (“Key Largo,” 1948). “I don’t know how to say goodbye.” (“Roman Holiday,” 1953). And near the end of the book, “Are you sure you want to know?” (“Mildred Pierce,” 1945).

There are affairs aplenty in the story, and the impact of those reckless deeds ripple out as if someone dropped a stone in water. “Love” lurks everywhere, sometimes in the form of kindness, or passion, or possession. So does rejection. “How does a person turn off his heart? How does a person simply discontinue the feeling of wanting someone when that wanting is not returned?” Searles excels in taking the reader into unexpected directions, sometimes with horrific consequences. If you think you know how this book will end, you’re probably going to be wrong.

I found it hard to put down, not really liking any of the characters, but caught up in the drama they created. And Searles so ably captured.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.