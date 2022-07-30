 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book review: Twists and turns galore in 'The It Girl'

My first encounter with Ruth Ware’s work was “The Woman in Cabin 10,” which made me anticipate every following release. She is the master of the edge-of-your-seat thriller, and “The It Girl” did not disappoint. Many chores went undone until I had finished it.

April is the “it girl” who quickly establishes her tightly knit group of friends after they arrive for their first term at Oxford—suite mate Hannah, Will, Hugh, Ryan and Emily are devoted to her.

By the end of their first year, April is dead and Hannah has been instrumental in the conviction of her killer. It was Hannah who discovered the body.

Ten years later, following the convicted man’s death, a young reporter with new evidence is convinced the imprisoned man was innocent, shaking a now-pregnant Hannah’s confidence in what she believed she saw.

The tension grows slowly, the red herrings, skillfully placed, keep the suspense twisting and turning. Hannah learns that everyone is hiding something, but is it enough to reveal the killer?

As the friends reconnect and Hannah digs deeper, lives are in danger.

The plot is brilliantly constructed, with chapters titled only “Before” and “After” and clues doled out in bits and pieces. Set aside some time for “The It Girl” and be prepared to read until you are done. It’s that good.

Sandy Mahaffey is the former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.

THE IT GIRL

By Ruth Ware

(Gallery, $28.99, 432 pages)

Published: July 12, 2022

