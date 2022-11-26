Book review: Two sisters are on the run in thrilling 'Anywhere You Run'

In 1964, I was graduating from a mostly white high school in Illinois. I was aware of the social upheaval in the South, including the murders of three civil rights workers in Neshoba County, Mississippi. But that world seemed so far away from mine, with college looming that fall. My life was so different than the one shared by two Black sisters in this compelling and riveting book.

Mr. and Mrs. Richards of Jackson, Mississippi, had three daughters, all named after flowers: Rose, Marigold and Violet. The parents are dead, and readers learn early on that Rose is also gone. The two-person family now consists of Marigold, the smart one who wants to go to law school, and Violet, the beautiful one. Now Violet has killed a man who attacked her — a white man. Before she can be caught, she runs away with Dewey Leonard, a wealthy young white man who wants to marry her. He has no idea what Violet has done, and thinks they are heading north to escape Jim Crow laws and get married. But Violet has other plans and dumps Dewey and takes his wallet and money in Birmingham, Alabama.

Marigold is left behind in Jackson, stunned that her sister took off without a word. She is working for the Mississippi Summer Project, a voter registration drive encouraging more Black people to register to vote. One lawyer catches her eye, and Marigold finds herself pregnant, without a job, and the father fleeing to New York. Seeing no way out of her predicament, she too heads north, but to a different city.

Into this mix comes Mercer, a white man who does odd jobs for a Klansman. Leonard hires him to find Violet. The remainder of the book is a cat-and-mouse game with dire consequences for those who don’t play by “the rules.” In Violet and Marigold, the author creates very real and sympathetic characters. We even get to know Rose through her diary, which Violet turns to for solace.

I did not see the ending coming, and I can say that is not a happy one but it is hopeful. The saying “before you judge someone, walk a mile in his shoes” is an apt description for this book. Through powerful historical fiction, I walked alongside Violet and Marigold and learned a lot.