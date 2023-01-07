Book review: 'Upper Country' explores freedom, family

I had never heard of a book quite like Kai Thomas’s début novel, “In the Upper Country,” so I was very eager to read it. It met my expectations and more. I loved it!

Set during slavery, “In the Upper Country” follows two extraordinary women who meet in a Canadian town at the end of the Underground Railroad. As the novel opens, our narrator, Lensinda, is called to a friend’s home, where a white man has been shot. The culprit, an elderly woman whose name is not revealed until later, is calm and goes to jail without a fight.

Initially, Lensinda believes that she has been called to heal the victim, but she soon discovers that she is there in another capacity. For she also works as a writer, and they hope that Lensinda can get the old woman to share her story. The old woman, however, does not want to speak. And so, Lensida purposes a bargain. A tale for a tale. Lensinda will tell a tale and then she will tell one. So begins a novel of self-discovery.

“In the Upper Country” is one of the most engrossing novels I have read recently. Whenever I opened it, I got lost in its pages for hours. The stories the women tell are fascinating, poignant, and tender. And while the women themselves can be described as “truly memorable,” there are many extraordinary people in this novel, extraordinary places, and dramatic happenings. I think readers who loved “Washington Black” will also love this.

That said, because there are so many characters and the tales are told piecemeal, it is sometimes difficult to remember which backstory is associated with which character. There were moments when I had to go back and reread certain portions of the text.

There are also a few Dickensian-style coincidences here. To me, they felt intentional rather than clumsy. But readers who are bothered by uncanny connections should take note.

And though I could tell that “In the Upper Country” is a début novel, I would still say it is well worth your time, because this novel has such good bones. It is well plotted with great characters and rich historical details. And Thomas’ exploration of freedom, community and family is truly heartfelt. He is clearly a writer to watch.