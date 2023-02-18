Mathias Kraemer and Johannes Namal are cousins living in the capital of Austria before the Second World War. Both authors, one established and the other on the rise, belong to a group of writers and intellectuals around the aegis of Sigmund Freud. They spend dedicated evenings in a café, discussing novels, current events and critical ideas. When the Anschluss (the annexation of Austria) occurs, these regular get-togethers become dangerous. In J. C. Maetis’s “The Vienna Writers Circle,” Mathias and Johannes must work together to save each other, their families and friends from the threat of German investigation and imprisonment.

A prominent Jewish neurologist, Freud’s emigration from Austria is difficult and expensive. German officials demand extensive inventories of personal and professional items and lists of financial assets and accounts, all while secretly searching for group photographs of Freud with his erudite companions. They reason that if they are able to find them, the images will lead the Schutzstaffel to arresting and interrogating additional insurrectionary and dangerous individuals who threaten the growing Nazi regime.

Mathias and Johannes, after extensive consideration and careful planning, decide to contact a resistance organization and take their families into hiding. Relocating to a different district of the dense city of Vienna, they receive new identities, new jobs and new histories. Brave in the face of rising danger, they attempt to shelter their families and continue a normal standard of life amid the rising fascist regime. Yet despite this careful subterfuge, the Schutzstaffel continue their ruthless hunt for anyone who poses a threat to their oppressive regime.

“The Vienna Writers Circle” is an engaging historical novel. Maetis weaves the story of a beautiful city and its inhabitants gradually being enveloped and overcome by Hitler’s edicts and policies. His novel captures the strength and determination persecuted individuals — people who never conceived of being placed in such dangerous or hopeless situations — as they worked to safeguard their family and friends.