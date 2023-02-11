Though I do not usually read historical fiction, Beezy Marsh’s new novel, “Queen of Thieves” caught my interest because it seemed like such fun. By the end, I found out my initial impressions were correct. “Queen of Thieves” is a rollicking good time.

Set in post-WWII London and split into two perspectives, “Queen of Thieves” follows a young woman named Nell who, at the beginning of the novel, finds herself pregnant but, unfortunately for the time, unmarried. Though she and her mother are close, her father kicks her out of the house after hearing the news. And though things at first seem very dire for Nell, a woman called Alice, the self-named “Queen of Thieves,” changes it all.

In a plot not unlike Charles Dickens’ classic, “Oliver Twist,” Nell decides to join Alice’s ranks of thieves. Everything goes well at first, but things quickly change when she is arrested. Nell has her baby in jail, and though she loves him, she is not allowed to keep him. And when Nell discovers that Alice intentionally had her arrested, Nell’s agenda becomes very different. She wants revenge.

The period details of this novel are stunning. Based on female thieves in the actual historical record, this feminist novel shows that London’s criminal class is not just for men anymore. Instead, “Queen of Thieves” is filled with sumptuous descriptions of stolen clothing, beautiful jewelry and accounts of London’s seedy underbelly. And while the characters are perhaps not as well developed as I would like, the plot grabs you quickly and does not let go. Marsh’s real talent, though, is her dialogue, which feels quite organic. And it is this, more than any other aspect of the novel, that makes it come alive.

Like Dickens, Marsh also looks at class in a very critical way. She asks how the poor are to survive with their morals intact, particularly in the world of post-war London where rationing continues, and economic disparities are obvious. “Queen of Thieves” also has some truly Dickensian twists, turns. And both Nell and Alice get more than they bargained for in this raucous novel.

Fortunately for us, though the novel does have a very clear end, it seemed that not all was resolved, and I hope there is a sequel coming! I, for one, would love to see what happens next.