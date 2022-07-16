Book review: Weir brings to life Elizabeth of York in 'The Last White Rose'

The War of the Roses was an incredibly chaotic and turbulent time in England’s history. This civil war, complete with memorable traitors, usurpers and assassinations, was a dark period, when blood fought blood in order to control the English throne.

The wars concluded when Elizabeth of York, daughter of Edward IV, married Henry VII, of the house of Tudor, thus uniting the rival factions and establishing the Tudor dynasty. What was this woman like, a woman who brought peace to the English people? Alison Weir recounts her story in her historical novel, “The Last White Rose.”

Elizabeth’s story begins when she was a young girl, with her family seeking shelter in Westminster Abbey from the forces supporting the rival Henry VI of house Lancaster. Having driven her father out of the country, Henry’s supporters sought to reestablish him as the true king of England. Elizabeth’s mother, realizing that his elevation threatened the safety of her family, managed to shelter under ecclesiastical protection, ultimately departing in triumph when her husband is restored as the nation’s monarch. Yet this unsettling displacement allows the naïve Elizabeth to begin to understand the fragility of her father’s legitimacy to the throne.

As the novel progresses and the beautiful princess grows up, she is treated to the lavish style of courtly life, befitting one of her station. Elizabeth is provided with an excellent education, her father plans grandiose dynastic marriages for her, and she is surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Their world is thrown into chaos yet again when her father dies unexpectedly, and her younger brother is proclaimed Edward V. Her uncle is appointed regent due to his age, and he spirits him and her other brother away to the Tower of London to await his coronation. When this important event becomes continuously delayed, and her brothers are revealed missing and her uncle declares himself Richard III, Elizabeth realizes she must do everything in her power to protect the rest of her family and find out the truth behind the boys’ disappearance.

Elizabeth of York is a fascinating character in history, as the daughter, sister, niece and ultimately wife of an English king. Her tale during the War of the Roses is one of intrigue and survival. A notable Tudor historian, Weir vividly brings her story to life in “The Last White Rose.”