Toronto-based Lucky St. James is just not that lucky. Working for a temp agency, she struggles to find reliable and profitable employment. She lives with her increasingly mentally addled grandmother and her passive aggressive cat in a tiny apartment, where they will soon be evicted so the complex can be demolished to make way for a more fashionable urban area. So when a beautiful, statuesque woman approaches Lucky, recruiting her for a lucrative job interview in Salem, Massachusetts, she finds herself accepting it, clutching this flimsy and questionable straw. At this historic town, her life changes forever. So begins Cherie Dimaline’s “VenCo.”

Lucky is invited into a nascent witches group, where the members explain that she is the sixth witch to be located and recruited. Her task: to find the seventh and last witch, thus officially establishing the coven and bringing prosperity and enlightenment to women everywhere. A roaring skeptic by nature, Lucky considers their propositions with a dismissive attitude. Yet as she learns the background and history of every other member, she becomes convinced that she has found her own sort of sorority of misfits to accept her and her eccentric grandmother.

Lucky and her grandmother, Stella, thus begin an incredible and fascinating journey throughout the United States, traveling through the heartland of America, through forests, mountains and plains, ultimately leading them to the captivating city of New Orleans. There, she is instructed by magical forces, awaits the final member, and the hope of the foundation of their witches coven. This will not be easy for Lucky, for in an unlucky turn of events, an ancient witch hunter is on her trail. Immortal, powerful and utterly ruthless, this demonic man is hell bent on thwarting her mission, purging her and her fellow members in the same manner as those accused in colonial Salem of years gone by.

“VenCo” is an incredible novel of social rejection and acceptance, of finding a community to belong to and flourishing in that supportive environment. Dimaline’s plot proves that no one is chained or ensorcelled by their past actions, and that it is always possible to venture forth to new beginnings or more fruitful experiences. The most important part of this transition, however, lies in finding new family and friends who can support, care and love the person during the process.