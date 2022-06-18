Book review: 'Woman of Light' a luminous, powerful multigenerational saga

Kali Fajardo–Anstine’s work has been on my radar for a while, and her début novel, “Woman of Light” is one of my most anticipated releases of the year. I was so happy to get the chance to review Fajardo–Anstine’s latest. It did not disappoint.

“Woman of Light” begins with the story of a woman known as the “Sleepy Prophet” in the American West. She is gifted with the sight, and her story unfolds when she finds a baby abandoned in the night. Readers soon learn an abbreviated life story of these characters. This multigenerational saga then begins to explore the lives of women from subsequent generations. We meet Maria Josefina, who would do anything for her family, and her niece, Luz, who has inherited the sight.

The story of this Indigenous Chicano family is not told chronologically and instead moves back and forth in time. As the novel expands, however, certain themes begin to build across the generations. Fajardo–Anstine does not shy away from controversial issues such as poverty and racism. And though the fragmentation of this novel, as well as certain events that happen over the course of its pages, suggest that this is a novel in which intergenerational trauma plays a key role, the family’s love for each other makes it feel luminous and hopeful.

When I initially began this book, I was unsure whether it should be called a novel at all. The first leaps between the generations were quite jarring, and it was difficult to see how Fajardo-Anstine would make this story of disparate pieces into a cohesive whole. Yet, the author eventually pulls the threads together beautifully, and I was strongly reminded of “Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford, which takes a similar approach in its storytelling.

The characters and setting of this powerful and poignant novel are vivid, and Fajardo-Anstine’s voice is entirely her own. And I can say truthfully that, although one can draw comparisons to other novels (Aspects of “To Kill a Mockingbird” come to mind), this novel feels original and vital. And while Fajardo-Anstine explores some challenging themes, there are stark moments of happiness and love between the characters, and the sadness never feels as though it is too much to bear. Instead, as it should, love wins out.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.