I have a group of dear friends in Minnesota and we call ourselves Six Pack. One member bought each of us a cartouche with “Six Pack” in hieroglyphics … or so she said. A few years ago, I enjoyed a fascinating trip to Egypt. Our guide was an expert not only in Egyptology, but he could read hieroglyphics as well. He looked at my necklace and named my group. I was in awe.

Egypt seems to be in the news daily, with archeologists continuing to find tombs and treasures. This book gives readers background on how many of those treasures were discovered and saved — by a woman.

Christiane Desroches–Noblecourt was born in Paris in 1913. Her grandfather often took her to see the Obelisk of Luxor and Egyptian artifacts at the Louvre. She took classes at the museum in archeology and hieroglyphics. By age 21, she was a manager of Egyptian antiquities at the Louvre. In 1937, she was sent on her first trip to Egypt, where she took notes on “digs.” Eventually, she led excavations herself, and always interacted with and respected the local workers, unlike many of her male cohorts. She split her time between Egypt and Paris, and helped hide treasures from the Nazis during WWII.

Perhaps her biggest contribution began in 1960, when construction of the Aswan dam threatened to destroy hundreds of Nubian temples, tombs, carvings and statues. She twisted arms in dozens of countries, getting them to contribute both money and personnel to rescue the treasures. The book details how experts cut temples out of rocks and raised the pieces with cranes to reassemble them on higher ground. Desroches–Noblecourt also had a famous helper in her quest: Jacqueline Kennedy. Thanks to efforts from the first lady, John F. Kennedy convinced Congress to fund some of the work.

In 1967, Desroches–Noblecourt succeeded in getting Charles de Gaulle to support her efforts to bring some of the treasures of King Tut to Paris. A decade later, the expanded exhibit made a six-city tour of the U.S. I saw it in Chicago.

Desroches–Noblecourt has been called a real-life Indiana Jones. In my visit to Egypt, no one mentioned her. Olson’s riveting book should change that, giving tourists and readers alike a fascinating view into a brilliant, persistent woman who saved many Egyptian treasures for the rest of the world.