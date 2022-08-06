Book review: WWII-era novel explores big impact of 'small acts'

“Small Acts of Defiance” by Michelle Wright takes a unique look at the trauma of World War II when compared to most of the historical novels I have read about this time frame. When their house in Australia burns down, killing her father, 16 year-old Lucie and her French mother, Yvonne, have no choice but move to France to live with Yvonne’s brother, Gerard, whom they learn is an extreme authoritarian. Paris is still recovering from the trauma of World War I when they arrive.

Lucie is befriended by Alline, a university student, who draws her into participating in demonstrations and aiding the French resistance. Her artistic talents prove to be very valuable.

As the occupation grows, French citizens begin to turn on their Jewish neighbors, and Lucie treads a dangerous path keeping her activities a secret from her uncle. People are being rounded up and sent to camps, babies are being seized, rumors about the concentration camps start spreading, and fear keeps growing.

Wright does a very good job balancing the good actions of the resistors with the traumas experienced by the Jews. The reader gets a feeling of both the good and bad of humanity during the occupation. I found her characters to be well developed. I was fascinated learning about the “small acts” that had far-reaching effects during this trauma.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.