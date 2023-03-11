I never had dinner with the president, but I did have lunch once. It was Monday, March 11, 1985, and President Reagan had gathered dozens of journalists together when I was a TV news director in Minneapolis. The main dish was chicken piccata with mushrooms. I still have the menu.

This fascinating and sometimes mouth-watering book covers meals for 26 presidents. It begins with meals by Hercules Posey, George Washington’s enslaved chef. He was on call 24 hours a day. He eventually escaped north to freedom. John Adams, the first to live in the White House, found the place cold, damp and smelly (beer and hog hair in the wallpaper paste). On New Year’s Day 1801, he and Abigail hosted the first party there for the people, serving platters of desserts. Adams was followed by Jefferson, a true epicure, who had a French chef, served French wines and preferred vegetables to meat. He also liked eggs, which were 30 cents per dozen (unlike today!).

The Grants hired Valentino Melah, who regularly served 29-course dinners, featuring a different wine every third course. Taft loved possum, and for Thanksgiving one year feasted on a 26-pound one, along with a 30-pound turkey and a 50-pound mince pie. The Hoovers ate quickly, and only dined alone once a year, on their anniversary. Eisenhower loved squirrel stew and was the most accomplished presidential cook himself. Nixon practiced diligently to learn how to use chopsticks before his visit to China.

Food is also a way to bring opposing parties together, to wield power and cement friendships. When King George VI and his wife Elizabeth visited FDR, he planned a picnic with hot dogs and beer at Hyde Park. After the unusual but successful meal, the two heads of state talked politics, which helped shift Americans’ views in 1939 to support Britain. The event has been called “the picnic that won the war.”

Food was part of the Berlin Airlift under Truman, and Eisenhower’s Food for Peace are also detailed. The latter program is still going strong after 70 years and has fed over 3 billion people in 150 countries.

Prud’homme’s great aunt was Julia Child, who brought TV cameras into the White House kitchen in 1967. This book ends with presidential recipes for food and drink. Be brave and try some!