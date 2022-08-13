Book review: 'You're Invited' to genre-defying thriller

From time to time, I love a good thriller, so when I heard about Amanda Jayatissa’s new novel, “You’re Invited,” I wanted to pick it up immediately. This engrossing novel did not disappoint. I was involved from page one!

When the novel opens, readers hear from Amaya, a very superstitious woman, who is constantly on the lookout for good signs from the universe. Amaya, who is from Sri Lanka, soon discovers that her former best friend, Kaavi, is getting married to her own ex-boyfriend. For reasons initially unclear, Amaya is determined to stop the wedding from happening at any cost. Things start to look very bad for Amaya when Kaavi goes missing on the day of the wedding, and her room is found in disarray.

The plot is more complicated than that, however. As we soon learn from interspersed transcripts of interviews with various people throughout the text, there are many people with a motive to harm Kaavi. The truth, though seemingly apparent from the start, is slippery, and Jayatissa kept me guessing until the last page.

I loved this novel, and there was little I wanted to do other than get lost in its pages. But it is a not a typical thriller. While I was never bored, Jayatissa spends a long time developing the world and characters of the text, and “You’re Invited” has a genre-defying level of depth. Jayatissa critiques several aspects of Sri Lankan society and gives us an almost satirical look at mother-daughter relationships in that country. I am primarily a literary fiction reader, so Jayatissa’s attention to these themes made me love this novel all the more. That said, I think some readers may prefer a thriller with a faster plot. Personally, though, I found this delicious and gossipy novel, in which so much depends on the reputations of the characters, to be just what the doctor ordered. It’s a perfect summer read, especially if you are looking for something escapist and smart.

The ending is also quite ominous, and the questions Jayatissa poses with this novel (What are we willing to do for the ones we love, and What are we willing to do to maintain our good reputations?) are quite haunting. Jayatissa has so much talent, and I am excited to see what she does next. “You’re Invited” is one of my favorite thrillers of the year!

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.