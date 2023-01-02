 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Book Corner: Books to get your Adult Winter Reading Challenge started

  • 0

Ah, the clean slate of a new year, full of possibilities. While January brings a renewed sense of hope, along with new gym memberships and good intentions, it’s also kind of … meh. The winter holidays are over, it’s cold outside, and it’s tempting to go to bed by 7 every night. But wait, there is something to get excited about!

The Adult Winter Reading Challenge at Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Why? Because you get a prize, and who doesn’t like prizes? All you have to do is read and log five books between now and March 31, and you’ll earn a cozy plaid blanket (necessary disclaimer: while supplies last). For another dopamine boost, you can also earn activity badges while expanding your reading sphere. There are five activity badges, each of which contains a set of fun literary and entertaining challenges to kick those winter doldrums to the curb.

Here are some reading recommendations that all count toward your activity badges:

People are also reading…

For the “Winter Celebrations” badge:

“Ashes of Fiery Weather” by Kathleen Donohoe. March is Irish American Heritage Month, making Donohoe’s sweeping début the ideal read. The stories of six generations of women in an Irish American family of firefighters flow between the 19th-century Irish potato famine to 21st-century New York City. Revolving around the Glory Devlins, the Brooklyn fire company of which their loved ones are members, the women’s stories are realistic and compelling, made authentic by the author’s own experiences growing up in a firefighting family.

For the “Genre

Mixup” badge, a romance and a thriller:

“Kamila Knows Best” by Farah Heron. Jane Austen fans will love Heron’s retelling of Emma set in a South Asian community in Ontario, Canada. Kamila Hussain has a pretty good life with plenty of friends, a loving father, and fulfilling volunteer work. She’s happy to play matchmaker for her friends but has no time for love herself. That is, until close family friend Rohan starts spending more time with Kamila’s longtime nemesis Jana. Suddenly, Kamila’s wondering whether what she wants has been right in front of her all along.

“The Children on the Hill” by Jennifer McMahon. The author is a pro at psychological suspense, and this retelling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein does not disappoint. In 1978, Vi Hildreth and her brother, Eric, live with their grandmother, the renowned Dr. Helen Hildreth, who operates a highly regarded psychiatric facility called Hillside Inn. Vi and Eri are lovingly raised, yet the two are fascinated by monsters, spurred on by rumors of violent patients and experiments at the Inn. When Gran brings home a skittish girl named Iris to stay, the three children join forces in monster hunting until tragedy strikes. In 2019, Lizzy Shelley, host of the podcast “Monsters Among Us,” is headed to Vermont, where a girl has been abducted and a monster has been reportedly sighted. Lizzy intends to track the monster down because she, of all people, knows monsters are real.

For the “Staff Picks” badge, a riveting biography:

“Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy” by Damien Lewis. Using her celebrity to hide in plain sight, revered entertainer Josephine Baker became a spy for the Allied Forces during World War II. Growing up in American segregation, Baker readily identified the evil of Nazism and repeatedly risked her life to undermine them. While performing during the war, often for British and American troops, Baker collaborated with her manager Jacques Abtey to gather intelligence to use against the Nazis. Even during a severe illness, Baker managed to pipe information through her hospital room in Casablanca.

For the “Winter Fun” badge, a book with a blue cover:

“The Furrows” by Namwali Serpell. When Cassandra Williams was 12 and her brother Wayne was 7, and the two were alone together, Wayne vanished in a shocking accident, never to be found. As a result, Cassandra’s father leaves to start another family while her mother forms an organization devoted to finding missing children. Cassandra grows up thinking she sees her brother everywhere, from coffee shops to subway cars. Then she meets a man who is also searching for someone … and his name is Wayne.

For the “Diversify Your Reading” badge:

“Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century,” edited by Alice Wong. According to the last census, one in five people in the United States lives with a disability, either visible or hidden, yet people with disabilities are vastly underrepresented in media and pop culture. This important collection of personal essays by disabled writers seeks to reverse that trend by celebrating the diversity of talent, interests, and everyday life experiences that comprise disability culture.

Visit librarypoint.org/winter to register for the Adult Winter Reading Challenge and start earning your cozy blanket today. To connect with other book lovers, join the CRRL Book Chat group at facebook.com/groups/crrlbookchat.

Tracy McPeck is Adult Services Coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe did it their way: stars’ romance detailed in new book

Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe did it their way: stars’ romance detailed in new book

“Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe” by Edward Z. Epstein; Post Hill Press (304 pages, $30) ——— They were strangers in the night. Even as they went from exchanging glances to embracing dances, something warned them do-be-do-be-don’t. “Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra ...

Books to look forward to in 2023

Books to look forward to in 2023

Making a January list of "books to look forward to" is a hopeless task; there will be hundreds and hundreds of books out in the new year, each of them potentially thrilling to somebody. But here's a representative list of just a few that caught my eye. Here's hoping all of us find plenty of good reading in 2023! "Age of Vice" by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead Books, Jan. 3). A ton of buzz surrounds ...

Virginia author’s ‘Nothing Special’ children’s book celebrates simple joys

Virginia author’s ‘Nothing Special’ children’s book celebrates simple joys

After relocating from Detroit to Chesapeake, Virginia, to care for her parents, both of whom had Alzheimer’s, Pulitzer-nominated journalist Desiree Cooper was determined to make time to write. She just never expected to write a children’s book, let alone one named a New York Public Library Top 10 Children’s Book of 2022. Told through the eyes of a little boy named Jax, “Nothing Special” ...

Best books I didn’t review in 2022

Best books I didn’t review in 2022

Each year, I write about 50 book reviews for the Tampa Bay Times. Some cover more than one book, so my review total is usually somewhere around 60 books. But I read more books than that — I average three per week — and some of them really stick with me. So here is my year-end roundup of the best books I read but didn’t review in 2022. If you were lucky enough to score a bookstore gift card for ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday 2. The Boys from ...

Review: 'Young Bloomsbury,' by Nino Strachey

Review: 'Young Bloomsbury,' by Nino Strachey

NONFICTION: This book about the lesser known junior members of the Bloomsbury Group leaves the reader wanting for more. "Young Bloomsbury" by Nino Strachey; Atria (304 pages, $29) ——— In keeping with the tradition of Quentin Bell, who wrote a biography of his aunt Virginia Woolf, Nino Strachey dives into the milieu of her estimable namesake in "Young Bloomsbury," which aims to provide a ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Lessons in Chemistry. ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Celebrities set to wed in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert