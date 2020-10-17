Book review: Be careful what you wish for

What would you sacrifice to live the life you dream of?

Adeline LaRue has spent her entire young life in Villion-sur-Sarthe, a place where “everyone is born and buried in the same ten-meter plot.”

Addie is a dreamer. She yearns to see the world and live her life on her own terms. Her father is a woodworker, and her mother keeps house. Addie has adopted Estele as a mentor, and her parents consider the old woman a bad influence.

Estele lives alone and as she pleases. She worships the old gods, and she teaches Addie the rules of calling on them.

As Addie starts to mature, the young men of the village look her way, so she calls on the old gods for help, and the men turn their attentions to other girls. But when Addie is 23, a widower needs a mother for his children. Her parents insist on the match despite her resistance; marriage and motherhood will settle her down. Again she calls to the old gods, but they don’t answer these pleas for help.

As Addie and her parents leave for the wedding ceremony, she insists she’s left something behind. She turns back to retrieve it and bolts through the back of the house and into the deep woods.