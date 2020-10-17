 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: Be careful what you wish for
0 comments
centerpiece

Book review: Be careful what you wish for

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

What would you sacrifice to live the life you dream of?

Adeline LaRue has spent her entire young life in Villion-sur-Sarthe, a place where “everyone is born and buried in the same ten-meter plot.”

Addie is a dreamer. She yearns to see the world and live her life on her own terms. Her father is a woodworker, and her mother keeps house. Addie has adopted Estele as a mentor, and her parents consider the old woman a bad influence.

Estele lives alone and as she pleases. She worships the old gods, and she teaches Addie the rules of calling on them.

As Addie starts to mature, the young men of the village look her way, so she calls on the old gods for help, and the men turn their attentions to other girls. But when Addie is 23, a widower needs a mother for his children. Her parents insist on the match despite her resistance; marriage and motherhood will settle her down. Again she calls to the old gods, but they don’t answer these pleas for help.

As Addie and her parents leave for the wedding ceremony, she insists she’s left something behind. She turns back to retrieve it and bolts through the back of the house and into the deep woods.

Desperate, she can hear her family calling after her, but she runs, and she prays, and a god finally answers. Her relief is short-lived when she realizes too late that it is a god of the darkness. In exchange for her freedom and more time to fully live, the darkness insists on Addie’s soul, and she reluctantly agrees it will be his when she is done with it.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” written on alternating timelines, follows Addie through history and across the globe as she learns how to survive within the rules governing the deal she has made. Almost immediately, she learns how cruel life can be. Her life is a struggle, but each time the darkness suggests she give up, she refuses—the world is also filled with wonder and beauty. She can’t leave a mark, is almost instantly forgotten and can’t say her name. She longs to be remembered.

And one day, 300 years later in a used book store in New York City, she is. Henry Strauss, the manager of the book store, has charms of his own, yet Addie seems immune. And each must know how.

V.E. Schwab has crafted a beautiful story about the importance of perseverance, human connection and finding someone who sees you for who you are.

Tara Lee is Communities editor and news assistant at The Free Lance–Star.

More Information

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE

By V. E. Schwab

(Tor Books, $26.99, 448 pages)

Published: Oct. 6, 2020

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Autumn is here! Freshen up your fall reading list with 6 new paperbacks

The leaves are turning, the air is crisper, the bookstores are open ... and you need a new paperback, don't you? Here are six freshly minted ones for fall reading. "No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History" by Gail Collins (Little, Brown, $18.99). Collins, a longtime editorial writer for The New York Times, here takes a lighthearted look at noteworthy American ...

Books

Review: What we got wrong in the fog of MAGA about the white working class

"The Riches of This Land: The Untold, True Story of America's Middle Class" by Jim Tankersley; PublicAffairs (320 pages, $28) ___ In July 1969, in a bar with a black and white television, Bob Thompson watched Apollo 11 land on the moon. One of 25,000 workers at a North American Rockwell aerospace plant, he had played a small part, spraying foam on the command module. Nursing a longneck Bud, ...

Books

Bestselling author Tana French talks about what makes a good mystery writer and her latest novel

"I'm always looking for the potential mystery in things," said author Tana French, on the phone from her Dublin home. "I think that's what makes a mystery writer." Being a mystery writer has worked out pretty well for French, who's written eight acclaimed crime-fiction novels; seven of them New York Times bestsellers, and the eighth, "The Searcher," released Oct. 6. French didn't start out as ...

Books

Review: 'Dirt,' by Bill Buford

"Dirt" by Bill Buford; Alfred A. Knopf (432 pages, $28.95) ___ The chef's hat on the cover and the subtitle reveal that the former New Yorker fiction editor's book does not deal with grime, although there's some of that, too. It's about "Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking." There's undoubtedly a family saga to be crafted from ...

Books

Mystery review: Twists and turns as desperate photographer hunts priceless ancient book

"The Book of Lamps and Banners" by Elizabeth Hand; Mulholland (336 pages, $27) ___ Unconventional characters often appear in the mystery genre with self-destructive photographer Cassandra "Cass" Neary among the most unusual. Cass' default is being "an aging punk jonesing for a drink and a handful of black beauties." She is not an appealing character, but Elizabeth Hand never makes her ...

Books

Where to start with Louise Glück, winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature

The Swedish Academy has awarded this year's Nobel Prize in literature to Louise Gluck, a former U.S. poet laureate. The 16th woman to win the prestigious prize and the first American woman since Toni Morrison in 1993, Gluck is the author of 12 poetry collections and several volumes of essays on literary writing. "All are characterized by striving for clarity," Anders Olsson, chairman of the ...

Books

5 paths to continue your Octavia E. Butler discovery after 'Parable of the Sower'

LOS ANGELES - Science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler said the novels in her "Parable" series were meant to be cautionary. Her 1993 "Parable of the Sower" follows Lauren Oya Olamina, a teenager born with "hyperempathy syndrome" who lives in a walled community outside of Los Angeles in the 2020s. Butler envisioned a world ravaged by climate change and economic injustice where people are just ...

Books

Review: 'Field Notes From an Unintentional Birder,' by Julia Zarankin

"Field Notes From an Unintentional Birder" by: Julia Zarankin; Douglas & McIntyre (255 pages, $18.95) ___ Most birders have a "spark bird," some rare, gorgeous or exotic creature they spot in the wild that hooks them forever on birding. For Julia Zarankin, it was the common red-winged blackbird. That lowly bird struck her as magnificent the first time she noticed it. It had "unexpected ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert