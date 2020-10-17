Book review: Be careful what you wish for

What would you sacrifice to live the life you dream of?
Adeline LaRue has spent her entire young life in Villion-sur-Sarthe, a place where “everyone is born and buried in the same ten-meter plot.”
Addie is a dreamer. She yearns to see the world and live her life on her own terms. Her father is a woodworker, and her mother keeps house. Addie has adopted Estele as a mentor, and her parents consider the old woman a bad influence.
Estele lives alone and as she pleases. She worships the old gods, and she teaches Addie the rules of calling on them.
As Addie starts to mature, the young men of the village look her way, so she calls on the old gods for help, and the men turn their attentions to other girls. But when Addie is 23, a widower needs a mother for his children. Her parents insist on the match despite her resistance; marriage and motherhood will settle her down. Again she calls to the old gods, but they don’t answer these pleas for help.
As Addie and her parents leave for the wedding ceremony, she insists she’s left something behind. She turns back to retrieve it and bolts through the back of the house and into the deep woods.
Desperate, she can hear her family calling after her, but she runs, and she prays, and a god finally answers. Her relief is short-lived when she realizes too late that it is a god of the darkness. In exchange for her freedom and more time to fully live, the darkness insists on Addie’s soul, and she reluctantly agrees it will be his when she is done with it.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” written on alternating timelines, follows Addie through history and across the globe as she learns how to survive within the rules governing the deal she has made. Almost immediately, she learns how cruel life can be. Her life is a struggle, but each time the darkness suggests she give up, she refuses—the world is also filled with wonder and beauty. She can’t leave a mark, is almost instantly forgotten and can’t say her name. She longs to be remembered.
And one day, 300 years later in a used book store in New York City, she is. Henry Strauss, the manager of the book store, has charms of his own, yet Addie seems immune. And each must know how.
V.E. Schwab has crafted a beautiful story about the importance of perseverance, human connection and finding someone who sees you for who you are.
Tara Lee is Communities editor and news assistant at The Free Lance–Star.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!