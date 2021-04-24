 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'Hunt for History' shows the value of physical contact with our past
0 comments
centerpiece

Book review: 'Hunt for History' shows the value of physical contact with our past

{{featured_button_text}}
The Hunt for History

The Hunt for History

TO THIS DAY, I still kick myself for throwing out my baseball card collection in the late 1970s (was Mickey Mantle’s 1952 rookie card in that shoebox?) Perhaps you, too, agonize over junking antiques, family heirlooms, letters passed down generations. We all thought it was worthless.

Well, join the crowd. The truth is that it requires financial acumen, business savvy, historical appreciation and an emotional detachment to honestly appraise our collectibles.

So it’s enlightening to read the perspective of a collectibles expert who can distinguish the authentic from the forged, the significant from the mundane. Nathan Raab’s “The Hunt for History” is both an insider’s look at the collectibles industry and one man’s search for self-meaning by seeing, reading, actually touching historical artifacts.

The Raab Collection is one of the nation’s premier dealers of material directly linked to the much-admired figures of the past. Raab writes of joining the fledgling family collectibles business in 2004 and rising to become its president. He doesn’t dwell too much on his backstory, fortunately, as the joy of this book is reading all the anecdotes of how he and the Collection found and acquired gold nuggets of historical importance.

And what a list it is: a Theodore Roosevelt letter with a “speak softly /big stick” reference; Thomas Jefferson’s purchase of the first set of books for the Library of Congress (authored by Meriweather Lewis); a piece of Thomas Edison’s first underground electric power line; a British communiqué about the acquisition of the Rosetta Stone: Andrew Jackson’s order that led to the Trail of Tears; a letter announcing the death of Napoleon; and Amelia Earhart’s entry form to an air race a year before her disappearance. There’s plenty more.

Raab uses a ghostwriter (Luke Barr), so the narrative is well-structured and reads fluidly, though it’s laced with self-flattery. The reader may wince as Raab salutes his ethical standards while sneering at forgers and con men; after all, it’s made clear the Raab Collection exists to make a profit—and a handsome one at that.

There’s also the question of selective treatment for certain figures. Raab publicizes the acquisition of unflattering letters written by President Ronald Reagan but stays silent on buying a Martin Luther King Jr. love letter to a mistress. Shouldn’t history lovers be aware of all their discoveries?

That aside, “Hunt for History” is worth indulging, if for no other reason than to learn that through relics, we prize our emotional connections to the past.

Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.

MORE INFO

THE HUNT FOR HISTORY

By Nathan Raab

Simon & Schuster

$19, 235 ppg

(Re: March 9, 2021)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago
Books

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago

CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail for the Chicago post office, and he cared for medical-research animals at what was then Michael Reese ...

Hirono’s heart: Hawaiian senator’s rise to success started with mom’s risky move
Books

Hirono’s heart: Hawaiian senator’s rise to success started with mom’s risky move

"Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story" by Mazie K. Hirono; Viking (416 pages, $28) ——— If you want to know what Mazie K. Hirono thinks about someone, just ask her. Her right-wing colleagues in the Senate? “Republican zombies.” Attorney Alan Dershowitz? “Cynical and idiotic.” President Donald Trump? “A petty, vindictive, spoiled brat.” Hirono is tough. And as her autobiography, “Heart ...

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro to talk about how technology alters our lives
Books

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro to talk about how technology alters our lives

After learning that Japan was using robots to comfort legions of lonely, older people, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was alternately "horrified and fascinated," he says. The news inspired him to write his newest novel, "Klara and the Sun" (Knopf, $28). "In Japan, comfort robots are quite popular for elderly people. They are starting to be advertised in England, too. I don't know if it will go with ...

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart
Books

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin's Press (384 pages, $27.99) ——— John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire. The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. The hero (and ...

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors
Books

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors

LOS ANGELES — The menu was always small at Sonoratown on the outskirts of the Fashion District, and the coronavirus didn't change that. The critically acclaimed Mexican restaurant still sells tacos and burritos filled with mesquite-grilled beef and chicken, flaky handmade flour tortillas and an awesome coconut horchata that's like an island vacation in a cup. But the small spot looked like a ...

Bet on these 6 new paperbacks for a refreshing spring read
Books

Bet on these 6 new paperbacks for a refreshing spring read

Need some fresh fiction (or semifictionalized memoir) for spring? Here are six good bets, newly out in paperback. Happy reading! "Becoming Duchess Goldblatt" by Anonymous (HMH Books, $15.99). Quite possibly the greatest book ever to be born from a pseudonymous Twitter account, this nonfiction gem is written by a reclusive real-life writer who created a wise, enchanting online persona for ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam) Last week: — 2. "The Devil's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert