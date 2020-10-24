 Skip to main content
Book Review: 'I Marched with Patton' is a bit out of step with time
Book Review: 'I Marched with Patton' is a bit out of step with time

FOR SOME TIME, publishing houses have targeted “the Greatest Generation” and its admirers with tomes that recounted its deeds. The publishers likely eyed easy sales, but it was still fitting to salute a rare breed of can-doers.

But some accounts get told and retold. There are fewer slivers of details to research, less threads of anecdotes to stitch together. This inability to find fresh angles makes new works on old sagas an effort in redundancy.

Consider “I Marched with Patton,” World War II veteran Frank Sisson’s autobiography that was written with Robert L. Wise, as an example.

The book’s title itself suggests Sisson accomplished a unique deed. But well over 400,000 American veterans who fought under Patton’s command can make the same claim. Many of them were there from start to finish; Sisson’s true duration under Patton lasted six months. Sisson acknowledges he only saw Patton twice, both times zipping by in a passing jeep.

An artilleryman, Sisson tells of hearing the roar of guns, tasting the acrid cordite, surviving close calls and witnessing the ghastly carnage. Nevertheless, his experiences come across as familiar in comparison with far more compelling reminisces from other veterans.

Worse, the authors couldn’t agree on whether this should be an autobiography or biography. The result is a mishmash narrative that alternates between as-it-happens accounts of daily events and a historical retrospective. On one page, Sisson gives a post-battle assessment of an engagement; on the next, he’s experiencing it first-hand.

Of all the missteps, by far the worse was to lace the entire book with reconstructed dialogues based on Sisson’s memories. Sisson, a nonagenarian, may still have a sharp mind, but no one can recall conversations like these from 70 years prior. They’re chock full of detail servicemen couldn’t have known at the time. Rather than convey the type of banter GIs exchanged, they steer the narrative.

Sisson did his duty, served his country honorably and deserves recognition. And Wise has a flair for writing, even if his ethics are a little suspect.

But serious readers of nonfiction deserve better. They already know the backstories; what they crave are accounts and chronicles that explain the human experience in a whole new light, or at least in a different one.

Jeff Schulze is a sports and content editor at The Free Lance–Star.

